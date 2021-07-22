Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

The best Cardiff City XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Cardiff City will be hoping to have a positive season in 2021/22 as the forthcoming Championship campaign edges closer.

The Bluebirds finished just outside the play-offs last season after Mick McCarthy came in and hit the ground running in South Wales.

The task will now be for City to kick on, recruit well and have a good pre-season in order to stand them in good stead over the course of 2021/22.

Mark McGuinness, James Collins and Ryan Giles will be champing at the bit to make an impression under McCarthy as they look to push for promotion.

If they do get promoted, then some players will write themselves into City folklore, and here, we take a look at the best Cardiff City XI containing only English players from the last 15 years.

Do you agree with our team? Who would you pick?


