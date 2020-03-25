The best Bristol Rovers XI since the Millennium – full-backs

It’s been an eventful past two decades for Bristol Rovers, who have featured in two of the EFL’s three tiers and the conference since the Millennium.

They’ve had their ups and downs in the last 20 years but have had some impressive players during that spell.

As we continue to piece together the best Rovers XI since 2000 we turn to full-backs.

We’ve outlined four of the best full-backs to play for the Gas in the last two decades and will ask you to vote on the best at the end.

Chris Carruthers (2005 – 2008)

A relatively underrated player, Carruthers made 109 appearances during a -year spell at the Memorial Stadium.

He was integral to Rovers’ promotion from League Two in 2006/07 and was a mainstay in the side at the time.

Carruthers was rarely beaten defensively and capable of producing a bit of magic with his left foot.

Lee Brown (2011 – 2018)

Brown showed a huge amount of commitment to the South West club, making nearly 300 appearances over a seven-year period and sticking with the club through thick and thin.

The left-back stayed with them after they dropped down to the conference and helped them secure promotion back to League Two in 2015 and up to League One a year later.

The 29-year-old was a real threat in the final third, grabbing 22 goals and 44 assists in total for the Gas.

Michael Smith (2011 – 2014)

The three years Smith spent at the club were not hugely successful ones for the club but he was a standout performer.

The Northern Irish right-back was consistently impressive for Rovers and made 114 appearances before leaving to join Peterborough United.

Is it a coincidence they were relegated from League Two the season after he left? Who can say?

James Clarke (2015 – 2019)

Another player that helped the South West club climb back up the EFL pyramid, Clarke was a key player in Rovers’ return to League One.

The right-back made 126 appearances for the Gas in total and was a reliable performer on the left side of defence.

Who is the best Bristol Rovers full-back since the Millennium?

Chris Carruthers Vote Michael Smith Vote Lee Brown Vote James Clarke Vote