Bristol City are in a strong position at the moment, one point adrift of the Championship playoffs with nine matches still to play.

While fans have been a little disappointed with their recent form, they are in a far better spot than they were at the start of the Millennium, finishing the 1999/2000 season ninth in Division Two.

With football suspended until April 30 at the earliest, we have looked back at the best four wingers to play for the side over the last 20 years.

Michael McIndoe

A talented wide-man who proved his worth at Championship level over a number of seasons, McIndoe made 97 appearances during two years at the club.

McIndoe played a key part in their 2007/08 season when the Robins finished fourth, but left for Coventry City in 2009.

Albert Adomah

A winger that has proven himself as one of the best in the Championship over a number of seasons.

Adomah arrived at Ashton Gate in 2010 from Barnet and established himself quickly, before leaving for Middlesbrough in 2013.

Yannick Bolasie

Despite spending just one year at Ashton Gate, Bolasie raised eyebrows with his impressive form for Bristol City during the 2011/12 season.

Bought by Crystal Palace in the summer of 2012, he went on to make more than 100 Premier League appearances during spells at Palace and Everton.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Scored 33 goals in 103 appearances for the Robins during a two-year stint at Ashton Gate.

The former Arsenal man earned a move to Queens Park Rangers as a result of his form.

The best Bristol City XI since the Millennium - wingers

