Plenty of good forwards have been through the doors at Ashton Gate, with the Robins having provided a platform for a number of future stars.

With Nahki Wells and Benik Afobe the latest proven goalscorers to pull on the red shirt, a series of others have developed at the West of England club.

With the football season suspended until April 30, Wells and Afobe will not be able to add to their tallies and therefore, we have decided to look back at the best four Robins forwards of the last 20 years.

Leroy Lita

Lita first came to prominence at Bristol City, scoring 24 goals in 44 matches for the club in League One.

His exploits earned him a move to Reading, for whom he would score goals in the Championship and Premier League.

Bobby Decordova-Reid

A player that came through the academy at Bristol City, Decordova-Reid scored 29 goals in his 158 appearances for the club.

Much of this time was spent on the wing as well as up front, while he is now impressing for Fulham in an attacking midfield role.

Jonathan Kodjia

Arrived at the Robins from Angers, Kodjia impressed immediately with 19 league goals in his first season.

However, fans were not able to see how he progressed, as the forward was snapped up by big spending Aston Villa the following summer.

Tammy Abraham

Another player who the Bristol City faithful were only able to enjoy for one season, Abraham scored 26 goals from 48 appearances.

After two further loan spells with Swansea City and Aston Villa, he is now leading the line for parent club Chelsea.

The best Bristol City XI since the Millennium – strikers

