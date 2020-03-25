The best Bristol City XI since the Millennium – full-backs

The Robins have had some fantastic defenders over the past 20 years, the majority of whom have had a tendency to fly down the flanks and cause some carnage in the final third.

As we continue with our best Robins side since the Millenium, we’ve picked four of the best full-backs from the past 20 years and at the end, you’ll have a chance to vote on who was the best.

Jamie McAllister (2006 – 2012)

The Scotsman was a fearsome competitor and, on his day, could strike the ball magnificently with his left foot.

McAllister was an excellent servant to the club, appearing more than 200 times, and played a vital role during City’s surge up the EFL pyramid and run to the play-off final in the late 2000s.

He can now be found at Lee Johnson’s side in the dugout.

Bradley Orr (2004 – 2010)

Another integral player under Gary Johnson, Orr was signed as a central midfielder but was quickly shifted back onto the right side of defence and to great effect.,

Orr made 245 appearances for the Robins during his six-year spell at the club and was ever-reliable at right back.

His performances were key in City’s play-off final run in the 2007/08 season, a campaign in which he named in the PFA Championship team of the season.

Orr got himself in some scrapes during his time at Ashton Gate, including headbutting Louis Carey and getting jailed for an incident outside a nightclub, but he is more than deserving of a place on this list.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1. Have Bristol City won higher or lower than 14 games this season? Higher Lower

Luke Ayling (2014 – 2016)

Perhaps a somewhat controversial inclusion but Ayling was fantastic during his two years at City and has become one of the best right-backs in the Championship at Leeds United.

Johnson’s decision to sell him in 2016 seemed odd at the time but was likely linked to an incident at the Cheltenham races.

On the pitch, he was absolutely fantastic for the Robins. A versatile player that could fill in on the right side of a back three or at right-back, Ayling was solid defensively and always a threat in the final third.

He was a key performer in the double-winning season in 2014/15 and in helping them survive in the Championship the next year.

Joe Bryan (2012 – 2018)

A local boy and product of the City youth system, Bryan announced himself with a winner against Bristol Rovers in 2013 and quickly became a key man.

Defensively sound and a constant danger going forward, the 26-year-old is the archetypal modern full-back.

He featured 230 times for his hometown club and has written his name into the South West club’s folklore for his role in the double-winning season and the Carabao Cup run a few years ago.

Off the pitch, the work he did for the club in the community only made him a more popular figure amongst the Ashton Gate faithful.

Who is the best Bristol City full-back since the Millennium?

Bradley Orr Vote Jamie McAllister Vote Luke Ayling Vote Joe Bryan Vote