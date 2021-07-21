The best Bristol City XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Bristol City are currently in the midst of rebuild under the stewardship of Nigel Pearson ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The Robins have already been busy bringing in new players during the current transfer window, with the likes of Matty James, Andy King and Rob Atkinson all joining from Leicester City, OH Leuven and Oxford United respectively.

Meanwhile the club have seen the likes of Famara Diedhiou, Liam Walsh and Henri Lansbury among others depart Ashton Gate for pastures new as their turnover continues.

Pearson has recently stated that more signings could be on the way if the club moves on some of their current squad, with finances understandably tight at the Sky Bet Championship club following the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

