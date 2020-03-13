The best Brentford XI this season so far according to ratings

Brentford’s 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend got their season back on track, although a five-match winless streak prior to that win means the play-offs are looking like the best case scenario for Thomas Frank’s men.

The Bees found themselves two points adrift of the top-two a little more than a month ago, but just four points from their next five Championship matches has left the West Londoners struggling to cling onto their place in the top-six. Here, we look at the best Brentford XI so far this season, according to WhoScored’s player ratings system….

Brentford’s best team in terms of ratings is a familiar 4-3-3 system, beginning with David Raya, who remains their only ever-present player and has conceded the second fewest goals in the second-tier this season.

The back four consists of captain Pontus Jansson, despite having not played since January, partnering summer signing Ethan Pinnock, with Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard occupying the full-back roles.

In midfield, the Bees have Mathias Jensen in a more defensive role, with the excellent Josh Dasilva and Christian Dalsgaard either side of the former Arsenal man.

Up front is the familiar-looking front-three of Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbuemo supporting the Bees’ top goalscorer in 2019/2020 Ollie Watkins, who already has 22 league goals this season.