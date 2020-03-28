The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – wingers

Brentford are a team never short of exciting players, particularly in the last four or five years.

But what about since the turn of the Millennium? Who are the stars who have really stood out?

With no football to entertain us at the moment, we are looking at the Bees’ best team of the current Millennium and giving you the fans a chance to vote on each position.

This time, it is the widemen.

Here are your FOUR options…

Said Benrahma

Possibly the most exciting player the Bees have owned throughout their time in England’s second tier.

The Algerian has brought so much fun to proceedings at Griffin Park, with his outrageous skills and flashy footwork, but also with a lot of end product as well.

In total, he has found the net 21 times in 79 appearances, assisting 25 goals in that time as well.

Sam Saunders

A favourite of Brentford fans, Saunders was always going to make this list.

Operating on the right-hand side of the midfield, Saunders racked up 206 appearances for the Bees, netting 30 goals in the process, between 2009 and 2016.

He was even inducted into the Brentford hall of fame in 2017 and continues to work as a coach with the club’s reserve sides.

Sergi Canos

Another player who has become a firm fan favourite at the club – albeit in a few fewer years than Saunders.

Canos made the move to Griffin Park initially on loan from Norwich in 2015 for the season but after impressing was signed permanently the following summer and has gone on to make 146 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times in the process.

He is out injured at the moment and fans will be eager to see him back at full health as soon as possible once again.

Jay Tabb

A graduate of the Brentford academy system, Tabb broke into the first-team in 2001 and stayed there until 2006.

In total he made over 150 appearances for The Bees, netting 24 goals from the left-wing (although he sometimes played in a more central role), including in their play-off pursuits 2005/06.

He left that following summer for Coventry City but his impact was certainly felt in West London.

Who is Brentford's best winger of the Millennium?

Said Benrahma Vote Sam Saunders Vote Sergi Canos Vote Jay Tabb Vote