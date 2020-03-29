The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – strikers

Brentford are a team never short of exciting players, particularly in the last four or five years.

But what about since the turn of the Millennium? Who are the stars who have really stood out?

With no football to entertain us at the moment, we are looking at the Bees’ best team of the current Millennium and giving you the fans a chance to vote on each position.

This time, it is the strikers.

Here are your FOUR options…

Ollie Watkins

There was a debate to be had over whether to include Watkins as a winger or a striker, but his form this season has answered that question.

He has netted 22 goals in 37 appearances and has pushed Brentford to the cusp of automatic promotion to the Premier League, although it looks as though that aim may prove to be just out of reach.

However, he remains one of the most sought after talents outside the top-flight and could well be sold for a lot of money this summer.

Clayton Donaldson

Donaldson was at the forefront of the Bees rise back up into the Championship.

He arrived in West London in 2011 and went on to score 53 goals in 155 games for the club, netting 17 goals in League One as they finally won promotion to the second-tier.

He chose to leave the following summer, however, for Birmingham City but his impact at the club will always be felt.

Neal Maupay

It may have been a relatively short-lived spell at Griffin Park in the end for the Frenchman but the quality he showed in that time was undoubted.

During the 2018/19 campaign he found the back of the net 28 times, despite Brentford ultimately having to settle for an underwhelming midtable finish, earning him his move to the Premier League with Brighton.

In total he netted 41 goals in 95 appearances for the Bees.

Charlie MacDonald

MacDonald spent three years with the Bees, joining in 2008 and leaving in 2011, helping them win promotion to the third-tier in that time.

In his first season with the club he netted 18 times as Brentford won the League Two trophy. That season was cut short thanks to a shoulder injury, but he bounced back in League One, top-scoring for the club.

Upon leaving Griffin Park he had a record of scoring a goal every 2.7 games (40 in 111 appearances.)

Who is Brentford's best striker of the Millennium?

Ollie Watkins Vote Clayton Donaldson Vote Neal Maupay Vote Charlie MacDonald Vote