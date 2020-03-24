The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

With Brentford not likely to return to action until the end of April at the earliest, there is time to look back over the club’s 20 years since the millennium.

For Brentford it has largely been a good period, with the club now closer to promotion to the Premier League than ever before.

Currently, they are fourth in the Championship table, but face a 10-point gap to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the automatic promotion places above them.

They are also celebrating their final year at Griffin Park, with the club set to move to a new ground in time for the new season.

Here, we look at the four goalkeepers in contention for a place in their team of the millennium.

Paul Smith

Making more than 100 appearances for Brentford early on in his career, Smith went on to play for Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

First choice for two and a half seasons in the third tier, he earned a Premier League move as a result of his good form.

While things did not quite work out at St Mary’s, he still went on to make plenty of Championship appearances for Forest.

Stuart Nelson

Replaced Smith after he left for Southampton and held the number one shirt for three seasons.

Left for Leyton Orient after the Bees were relegated to League Two, before finding a home later on in his career at Gllingham.

David Button

Joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 after a long run of loan spells and made the number one shirt his own for three seasons.

Played a crucial role as Brentford sealed promotion from League One before sealing a move to Fulham.

Daniel Bentley

Joined from Southend United as a replacement for Button, Bentley really enhanced his reputation at Griffin Park.

The club recouped a decent sum for him this summer after selling him to Bristol City too.

Who do you think was the best? Vote for your favourite below…

