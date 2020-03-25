The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – full backs

Brentford are a team never short of exciting players particularly in the last four or five years.

But what about since the turn of the Millennium? Who are the stars who have really stood out?

With no football to entertain us at the moment, we are looking at the Bees’ best team of the current Millennium and giving you the fans a chance to vote on each position.

This time, it is the full-backs.

Here are your FOUR options…

Rico Henry

The left-back has been a regular in the Brentford first-team for nearly four years now and surely deserves his place amongst the nominees.

The Bees have been slowly building towards a play-off challenge in recent seasons and Henry has been a key part of that, proving defensively astute with a definite attacking spark as well.

He has 75 appearances for the club so far and will be eager to help them into the Premier League as soon as possible too.

Kevin O’Connor

The epitome of a one-club player, this list would not be complete without O’Connor’s presence.

He spent his entire career with the Bees, racking up over 500 appearances in that time, and he can now be found alongside Thomas Frank in the Griffin Park dugout as his assistant manager.

He was also deployed in midfield and the centre of defence but it is as a right-back that he is best known.

Jake Bidwell

The left-back has struggled to find a good home since leaving Brentford but he certainly stood out during his time at Griffin Park.

In total he made over 200 appearances, assisting 18 goals, and playing a crucial part in their promotion to the Championship in the 2013/14 season.

His move to local rivals QPR somewhat ended his time with the club on a sour note, but there is no question that he has been a stand-out performer in a full-back role for the Bees this Millennium.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Brentford goal in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of this season v Middlesbrough? Said Benrahma Bryan Mbeumo Ollie Watkins Mathias Jensen

Andy Frampton

The left-back made the move to Brentford back in October 2002 on a free transfer and went on to spend five years at Griffin Park.

Over 100 appearances to his name, Frampton may not have seen much glory with the club but he was a solid presence in defence for a long time.

He eventually moved to Millwall in 2007 for an undisclosed fee.

Who is the best Brentford full-back of the Millennium?

Rico Henry Vote Kevin O'Connor Vote Jake Bidwell Vote Andy Frampton Vote