The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – centre-midfielders

Brentford are a team never short of exciting players, particularly in the last four or five years.

But what about since the turn of the Millennium? Who are the stars who have really stood out?

With no football to entertain us at the moment, we are looking at the Bees’ best team of the current Millennium and giving you the fans a chance to vote on each position.

This time, it is the centre-midfielders.

Here are your FOUR options…

Toumani Diagouraga

The Frenchman made the move to Brentford from Peterborough United in 2010 and that is where he stayed for six years, racking up nearly 250 appearances.

He was an ever-present in League One under both Uwe Rosler and Mark Warburton and, although injury limited his appearances in the promotion winning season of 2013/14, he was back in the XI for Championship football.

The physical, intelligent midfield man was always going to make this list.

Jonathan Douglas

Douglas made the move to Griffin Park in 2011 after turning down a new deal with Swindon Town. He was immediately named deputy captain to Kevin O’Connor.

He only missed 26 minutes of action in his first League One season, picking up the fans’ player of the season award as a result and was also an ever present in the next two seasons.

He was a crucial member as Brentford won promotion in 2013/14 too before helping Warburton’s side into the play-offs in the Championship too.

Marcus Bean

Having come through the youth ranks with QPR, there will have been a few raised eyebrows around Griffin Park when Bean arrived – but he soon proved any doubters wrong.

Between 2008 and 2012 he was a picture of consistency in midfield, helping them win promotion from League Two in 2009, scoring nine goals in the process, before establishing themselves in the third-tier.

In total he made 168 appearances for the Bees.

Alan Judge

One of the most influential midfielders to grace the Griffin Park pitch, Judge was at the heart of their rise up into the Championship.

He clinched promotion for the club in 2014 with a penalty against Preston North End before making 41 appearances in the second-tier – a season which ended in play-off defeat to Middlesbrough.

2016 saw him shortlisted for the Championship’s player of the year award and included in the team of the year. In total he netted 26 goals in 140 appearances.

Who is Brentford's best centre-midfielder of the Millennium?

Toumani Diagouraga Vote Marcus Bean Vote Jonathan Douglas Vote Alan Judge Vote