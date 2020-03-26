The best Brentford XI since the Millennium – centre-backs

Brentford are a team never short of exciting players, particularly in the last four or five years.

But what about since the turn of the Millennium? Who are the stars who have really stood out?

With no football to entertain us at the moment, we are looking at the Bees’ best team of the current Millennium and giving you the fans a chance to vote on each position.

This time, it is the centre-backs.

Here are your FOUR options…

Harlee Dean

Dean joined the Bees originally on loan back in 2011 and after signing permanently a year later, went on to spend a further five seasons with the club.

In total he made 249 appearances and was named club captain for the 2016/17 season by Dean Smith, going on to win the supporter’s player of the season award at the end of the season as well.

Things did not end particularly well for Dean at the club, but there is no doubting the impact he had.

Yoann Barbet

Barbet arrived at Griffin Park as an unknown entity, moving from French side Chamois Niortais.

He struggled to nail down a place in the side to begin with as Jack O’Connell, Dean and James Tarkowksi all battled for starting spots but he slowly started to assert himself.

Over the course of his next two seasons he found himself involved on a more regular basis, racking up a total 0f 118 appearances and seven goals.

Tony Craig

Craig made the move to Brentford in the summer of 2012 and made 55 appearances in total, although the season ended in famous heartbreak at Griffin Park against Doncaster and then in the play-off final against Yeovil Town.

With Kevin O’Connor out injured for much of the following campaign, it was Craig who took on the captaincy burden, leading his side to promotion and lifting the trophy alongside O’Connor at the end of the season.

In total he made 129 appearances for the Bees.

Michael Turner

When Turner moved to Brentford he did so during a time when there was not an awful lot happening around the club.

In 2004, the Bees were comfortable in League One but never looked particularly likely to threaten at either end of the table. Nevertheless, Turner still impressed.

He made over 100 appearances for the club and picked up player of the season awards in 2005 and 2006.

Who is Brentford's best centre-back of the Millennium?

