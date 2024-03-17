Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had a turbulent decade with promotions, relegations, financial issues, and player strikes, but are now on a level footing.

It has been a turbulent decade for Bolton Wanderers with the club yo-yoing up and down the EFL with major financial issues that saw the club mere minutes from going to the wall or being expelled from ‘the 72’, like their neighbours Bury, but they do finally appear now on level footing – albeit desperate to continue their rise back through the leagues.

In the last ten seasons, they have been relegated three times, promoted twice, won a trophy at Wembley, endured a play-off semi-final defeat, played in all three EFL divisions, been into administration, had a few separate points deductions, player strikes, forced to field a team of academy graduates and so much more that most supporters of an EFL club may never experience in their life-time.

All of this has come on the back of spending the best of their history in the top-flight and being in Europe as recently as 2008, so the topsy-turvy nature of the Trotters has made it a fairly interesting time to be a fan.

Despite all of that, there have been some real quality players that have played for Bolton, even in the post-‘Big Sam’s galacticos’ era. Wanderers have sent some players on their way to excellent careers, whilst others have carved themselves out as cult heroes among the fan base.

The best Bolton Wanderers XI since 2014

As mentioned, some players have carved themselves out as cult heroes and there will no doubt be some screeching and disagreement with some of the selections in this XI.

The notable omissions and controversial selections will be touched upon but without further ado, below is the XI that has been chosen.

The best Bolton Wanderers XI of the last 10 years Player Position James Trafford GK Conor Bradley RWB Rob Holding CB Ricardo Santos CB Tim Ream CB Antonee Robinson LWB Mark Davies CM Jay Spearing CM Eidur Gudjohnsen AM Dion Charles ST Gary Madine ST

GK: James Trafford

This one does more or less go without saying. James Trafford arrived on loan from Manchester City in January 2022 and almost immediately became a fans’ favourite. In the 18 months he had with the club, he helped them climb from down towards the bottom of League One and into the play-offs, as well as winning the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium against Plymouth Argyle.

In 74 appearances for the Trotters, he kept an extremely impressive 33 clean sheets between the sticks before earning a big-money move to Premier League side, Burnley, for a fee of around £15 million from Manchester City.

RWB: Conor Bradley

We are now seeing the real potential of Conor Bradley after an excellent season on loan at Bolton last year. The Northern Ireland international was defensively supreme and arguably Wanderers’ key attacking weapon as they finished fifth in League One.

Now back at Liverpool, and he has given Jurgen Klopp a genuine headache with Trent Alexander-Arnold, because his form has been magnificent, once again both in defence and attack, and he really could establish himself soon as one of the best right-backs in world football.

CB: Rob Holding

Coming through at Bolton Wanderers during a horrible spell for the club, both on and off the pitch, would have been extremely difficult for Stalybridge-born Rob Holding.

However, playing at right-back initially and then centre-back, with the occasional appearance as a defensive midfielder, he stood out as a real diamond in the Bolton back-line and was eventually sold on to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the summer of 2016 for a small fee of just £2 million. He is now plying his trade at Crystal Palace, but injuries have meant he is yet to play for the Eagles.

CB: Ricardo Santos

The very obvious shout from Bolton fans would be to include David Wheater over Ricardo Santos. Wheater played in the Premier League with the Whites and was also essential in League One promotion in 2017 and really did become a fan favourite, but his ceiling and limit as a player was known – Ricardo Santos’ isn’t.

The Portuguese colossus is at the centre of everything Bolton do well, both in defence and attack, and the best is still yet to come. All the way back in League Two in 2020, Ian Evatt said he was the best defender outside the second-tier and who knows just how high he could rise.

CB: Tim Ream

We have the first of two left-footed United States players now playing at Fulham in our Bolton XI. Tim Ream first joined Bolton in January 2012, with the club relegated from the top-flight a few months later. He really began to thrive for the Whites between 2013 and 2015, when he would often play left-back or centre-back and, like Holding, once or twice actually in midfield.

A silky ball-playing defender, Ream made 125 appearances for the Trotters before being sold on to the Cottagers, where he is the club vice-captain behind Tom Cairney and has helped Fulham gain Championship promotion on three occasions.

LWB: Antonee Robinson

Perhaps not as appreciated at the time, whilst at Bolton, with Andrew Taylor often starting ahead of him during his loan spell from Everton, United States international defender Antonee Robinson did show a few glimpses of what he was capable of and what has now turned him into a Premier League player with Fulham, often linked with moves to AC Milan or even Manchester City.

Robinson also compliments a three-at-the back with wing-back system well if we are to be taking this entirely ‘fun’ piece with too much seriousness.

CM: Mark Davies

This shout is perhaps a wistful one because he simply didn’t play enough due to injuries, but the ‘mini Iniesta’ was a delight to watch when available, which was so rare. After joining from Wolves for around half a million in January 2009 when in the Premier League, Davies played just 208 times for Bolton over the course of nine seasons.

His best days and goals perhaps came before 2014, but he really is a ‘what if’ type of player, with many believing him to have been good enough to have played for England had he stayed fit for long enough.

CM: Jay Spearing

Another controversial one with reasonable shouts for the likes of Darren Pratley and Josh Sheehan, but Jay Spearing gets the nod alongside Davies. He also had his ups and downs, falling out with Neil Lennon at one time and being stripped of the captaincy, as well as loaned out to local rivals Blackburn, but he was a real leader at a time when Bolton were desperate for it back in the 2016/17 side, playing a crucial role in helping Wanderers gain automatic promotion back to the Championship. He made 173 appearances for the Trotters in total.

AM: Eidur Gudjohnsen

Again, a controversial one, but ‘Eidur the glider’ simply cannot be overlooked. He enjoyed a stellar career with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona after leaving Bolton in 2000, but he returned to Lancashire in 2014, forming a bizarre partnership with Emile Heskey under the management of Neil Lennon. Whilst back at the club, Gudjohnsen scored six goals in 24 appearances and showed some real glimpses of magic throughout his time back at the club, famously assisting Heskey for a winning goal on his debut in a derby against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

ST: Dion Charles

At the time of writing, which is mid-March and right in the middle of a fairly long injury absence, Dion Charles currently has 46 goals for Bolton Wanderers since joining the club for a fee of around £320,000 from Accrington Stanley in January 2022. The last player to ever reach 50 goals for the club was Kevin Nolan, all the way back in 2008.

Charles’ goals and sheer work ethic made him an instant hit after scoring a screamer on debut against Shrewsbury over two years ago and then notching a brace against Sunderland in a 6-0 victory a week later.

ST: Gary Madine

This is perhaps a controversial choice, with Madine often receiving criticism from many Bolton supporters and there being a general love for former Reading man Adam Le Fondre or even ex-Swindon striker Eoin Doyle.

However, without Madine, a strong argument can be made that Bolton would not have been promoted in 2017 and then even exist in 2018 if it wasn’t for his £6 million sale to Cardiff in January that year, having scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the struggling Trotters. Overall, he scored 26 goals in 107 appearances for Bolton, playing as their target man.