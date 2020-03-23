The best Bolton Wanderers XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of players that have gone on to become firm fans favourite’s at the club in recent seasons.

The days of playing their football in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory to plenty of the club’s supporters, with the Trotters currently in League One.

Keith Hill’s side are currently struggling in their efforts to remain in the third tier as well, and look as though they’re destined for the drop into League Two this term.

The club has fallen away after an impressive spell in the top-flight, where they once fought their way into the European competitions.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the FOUR best Bolton Wanderers goalkeepers since the Millennium.

Jussi Jääskeläinen

This man needs no introduction to the Bolton Wanderers supporters.

Jääskeläinen made over 500 appearances for the Trotters whilst they were in the Premier League, and rarely missed a game for the club each season.

He also featured for Bolton in their UEFA Cup campaign, which goes to show just how far they have fallen in the last few years, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Jääskeläinen was a firm fans favourite whilst at the club and departed in favour of a move to West Ham back in 2012.

Ádám Bogdán

Bogdán signed for the Trotters back in 2007, and had his contract extended two years later until 2011.

The Hungarian international went on to make 120 appearances in total for the club, before departing in favour of a move to Liverpool after his contract with Bolton expired in the summer of 2015.

The shot-stopper was a reliable goalkeeper to have between the posts in the Championship, and it was no coincidence that they struggled once he departed.

Andy Lonergan

Lonergan made 62 appearances in his time with Bolton, and eventually found himself as their second choice goalkeeper behind Ádám Bogdán in the pecking order.

But he was a reliable option to have in the squad when called upon, having previously played for the likes of Leeds United and Fulham.

Lonergan now finds himself with Premier League giants Liverpool, although he is yet to make a first team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Remi Matthews

Matthews is Bolton’s current first choice goalkeeper, and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon.

He was one of the few senior players to sign up for the Trotters at the start of this year’s campaign, and performed some heroics behind a young Bolton defence.

Even though they look as though they’re going to be relegated into League Two this season, Matthews can hold his head high after recent performances.

