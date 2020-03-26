The best Blackpool XI since the Millennium – Right-backs

Blackpool have had plenty of highs and lows since the Millennium, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that they can finish this year’s campaign in League One strongly.

The Tangerines have managed to be promoted into the Premier League for a season, but have fallen away in recent seasons, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Blackpool are now playing their football in the third tier of English football, and it looks a tough ask for Neil Critchley’s side to be able to force themselves into play-off contention between now and the end of the season.

Their days of playing in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory for plenty of fans, and they’ll be hoping that the glory days can return at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at the FOUR best Blackpool right-backs since the Millennium.

Find out who they are, below….

Seamus Coleman

Coleman spent the three months on loan with Blackpool as they won promotion into the Premier League under the guidance of Ian Holloway.

He signed on loan from Everton as cover for Neal Eardley, but made such a good impression that he eventually started their play-off final game agains Cardiff City at Wembley.

Coleman made 12 appearances in total for the Tangerines, scoring once and being on hand to assist five goals and has gone on to feature regularly for Everton in the Premier League.

Neal Eardley

Eardley made 119 appearances for Blackpool in total, and played a key role in their promotion-winning season in the 2009/10 league campaign.

He was a reliable option to call upon for Ian Holloway, and made 31 appearances in Blackpool’s first season in the Premier League.

Eardley is still playing in the Football League, and turns out for League One side Lincoln City at this moment in time.

Kelvin Mellor

Mellor signed for the Tangerines back in 2016, and played his part in their promotion-winning season from League Two.

He made 89 appearances in total for Blackpool, and has since moved to Bradford City, where he is playing regularly for the Bantams in the fourth tier of English football.

Danny Coid

Coid made 174 appearances in total for Blackpool across a 13-year spell with the club.

The right-back only scored four goals in his time with the Tangerines, but one of those goals was a memorable one, as he netted their second goal of the game against Southend United in the Football League Trophy final at the Millennium Stadium.

He’ll be fondly remembered in his time with the club, after he departed after being left out of their 25-man squad for life in the Premier League back in 2011.

