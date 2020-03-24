The best Blackpool XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Blackpool have had plenty of ups and downs since the Millennium, and they’ll be hoping to return to the Championship as soon as possible.

The Tangerines have had spells in the Premier League, but now find themselves in the third tier of football, and they’re struggled since the turn of the New Year.

They’re sat 13th in the League One table, and are 14 points adrift of the play-off places, which will be frustrating for the club’s supporters after they were previously within touching distance of the top-six.

Simon Grayson was dismissed from his role in charge of the club earlier this year, with former Liverpool under-23s coach Neil Critchley being appointed as his successor.

The Bloomfield Road faithful will be hoping they can see their side move back up the English football pyramid at the earliest of opportunities.

We look at FOUR goalkeepers who will be considered as their best since the Millennium.

Matt Gilks

Gilks was certain to be in contention for their best goalkeeper since the Millennium, as he was a regular for the Tangerines whilst they were in the Championship.

He made 20 appearances and conceded 26 goals in total as they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2009/10 season.

He also went on to feature in the top-flight, before featuring on a regular basis in the following three seasons back in the second tier of English football.

Paul Rachubka

Rachubka was Blackpool’s first choice goalkeeper in the 2007/08 and 2008/09 season, but was dislodged by Matt Gilks between the posts towards the end of the season, as they went on to win promotion into the Premier League.

He made two appearances in the Premier League, but wasn’t given much of an opportunity to impress in the top-flight after finding himself behind Gilks and Richard Kingson in the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

Rhys Evans

Evans made 31 appearances for the Tangerines in League One as they won promotion into the Championship in the 2006/07 season.

He picked up a hernia injury that required surgery after that though, and Paul Rachubka came in as his replacement and never looked back.

Evans was sent out on loan to Bradford City in an attempt to find regular game time, but he left Blackpool permanently in 2008.

Richard Kingson

Kingson was Blackpool’s goalkeeper whilst they were in the Premier League and he made 20 appearances in the top-flight for the Tangerines.

Matt Gilks was also used whilst in the Premier League, but they couldn’t prevent them from being relegated back into the Championship on the final day of the season.

