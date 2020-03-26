The best Blackburn Rovers XI of the Millennium – Right-backs

It’s now almost nine years since a Blackburn Rovers side last walked onto a pitch as a Premier League team.

Having spent most of the first decade of the current millennium as part of English football’s top-flight following promotion in the 2000/01 season, Blackburn have now spent most of the second decade of the millennium out of it, having not returned to the Premier League since their relegation in 2012.

Both before and after the end of their time in the Premier League, plenty of high-quality players would come in and out of Ewood Park, earning themselves a place in the hearts of Rovers fans the World over in the process.

With football now suspended for the seemingly foreseeable future, we are working our way through the best Blackburn Rovers XI of the millennium, focusing here on the right-back position.

Henning Berg

Despite the fact that Berg was approaching the latter stages of his career by the time he returned to Blackburn from Manchester United in 2000 for his second stint at Ewood Park, the Norwegian was still a key figure for Rovers at the start of the millennium.

Berg, who was part of Rovers’ Premier League title-winning team in 1995, also helped the club win promotion back to English football’s top-flight during his first season back at the club, before going on to help them re-establish themselves back at that level.

The Norwegian was again a regular feature the following campaign, and helped Rovers also win the League Cup title that season, adding a further 102 appearances for the club to the 185 he had made back in the nineties, before leaving for Rangers in 2003.

Lucas Neill

A versatile defender, Neill gets his nomination at right-back, as the position where he arguably stood out the most for Blackburn during his time at Ewood Park.

Joining from Millwall in 2001, Neill would become a prevalent figure for Blackburn in six years with the club, helping them progress from relegation battlers to European challengers, twice helping them to qualify for the UEFA Cup via the league, as well two League Cup and one FA Cup semi-final.

Neill would make over 200 appearances for Rovers, also wearing the captain’s armband, before leaving for West Ham in January 2007 in acrimonious circumstances after turning down a new contract at Ewood Park, and rejecting a move to Liverpool to join the then-relegation threatened Hammers, who reportedly offered the Australian more than twice what the Merseyside club offered him in wages.

Michel Salgado

Salgado may have made an unlikely career move when he joined Blackburn in 2009 following his release from Real Madrid, but for a time, it was one that undoubtedly paid off.

Even in the latter stages of his career, Salgado was a standout player for Rovers, quickly making himself a popular figure with the club’s fans, and helping them avoid relegation from the Premier League in the 2010/11 campaign.

His time at Rovers would, however, come to a somewhat controversial end the following season, when Salgado revealed he had been dropped from the side due to a clause in his contract that would have forced Rovers to hand him a new contract had he played nine more games for the club, with Salgado insisting all he wanted to do was help the club battle relegation. That is a chance he wouldn’t get, and Rovers would be relegated at the end of that season, with Salgado leaving the club.

Ryan Nyambe

One of the brightest prospects of Blackburn’s current side, Ryan Nyambe is surely one of the first names on the teamsheet of any fan following Rovers this season.

After a somewhat unconvincing start to his senior career with the club, Nyambe has undoubtedly been one of Rovers’ most improved players of recent years, and not only has he become more reliable in defence, his pace and increasing confidence to run at opposition defences is making him a big attacking asset for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The recently newly-capped Namibian international passed 100 appearances for Rovers earlier this season, and if he continues in the form that he is, you feel he will be making plenty more for the club, provided they can hold off the attention of other teams that Nyambe must surely be attracting.

Who is Blackburn’s best right-back of the millennium?

