The best Blackburn Rovers XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

The 2021/22 season could be a challenging for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite assembling a squad that looked ready to battle for promotion from the Championship last season, Tony Mowbray’s side ultimately fell well short in their attempts to do that.

The Ewood Park club ultimately finished 15th in the second-tier standings, some 20 points adrift of a play-off place.

But despite subsequently seeing 11 senior players leave the club at the end of last season, Rovers are one of the few Championship teams who are yet to make a signing during the current transfer window.

As a result, with the new season now less then three weeks away, the pressure is building on Rovers to get that business done before they return to competitive action at home to Swansea City on the 7th August.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from all that, to take a look at who we think make up the best Blackburn Rovers XI of the past 15 years, when only including English players.