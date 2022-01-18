The best 3 EFL transfers of January so far: West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest & Wigan Athletic feature (Watch)

Blackburn Rovers have pulled off a fantastic coup in the EFL, signing Dilan Markanday from Tottenham on a permanent transfer.

After 12 goals in 14 Premier League 2 appearances for Tottenham’s U23s this season, the youngster is now about to embark on the Championship with Rovers.

And, over on FLW TV, both Billy Mulley and Toby Wilding have been talking up the deal as they debate the top 3 signings across the EFL so far this January.

That’s one that the pair can agree on, but there’s four more suggestions from our pair of journalists.

Steve Cook’s move from AFC Bournemouth to Nottingham Forest goes under the spotlight, as does Graeme Shinnie dropping down from Derby County to Wigan Athletic.

Elsewhere, the panel look at Valerien Ismael bringing Daryl Dike into West Brom, as well as Taylor Harwood-Bellis landing at Stoke City on loan from Man City.

Check out the full episode of FLW TV’s latest Debate show below…