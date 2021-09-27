‘The beginning of the end’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Middlesbrough fans are not happy as Warnock makes interesting claim

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has stated that several of the foreign summer signings aren’t up to speed yet as he suggested that he wasn’t behind their arrivals.

The Championship outfit had a very busy summer, with James Lea Siliki, Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar all arriving for a first taste of English football.

In the case of the two midfielders, they have struggled to make an impact, even if it is very early days, with Warnock telling Teesside Live that they are struggling with fitness and the demands of the division.

Interestingly, he also added that bringing in so many signings from abroad was a new thing for him.

“I’ve never had so many foreign lads, I was led by what other people said to me.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments caused a lot of debate among the Boro support, with some worried that Warnock doesn’t seem to be the man to get the most out of what is a talented squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from Twitter…

Hull Away could be the end for Neil. — Robert Busby (@buzza1991) September 27, 2021

I’m alarmed at these quotes Dom. Results are poor & lineup keeps changing. The noises coming out are curious. First it was skipping meals, then it was training. Neil has Tav, Payero, Jones, Sporar, Ikpeazu at his disposal. There are no excuses. And then we see this at Reading 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Er6TsbnAuD — Mark Salisbury (@Mark_2081) September 27, 2021

Called this team “the best footballing side he’s worked with” on Saturday. This is starting to feel like the beginning of the end. https://t.co/aBZzSEcN5z — Rob Munro (@Munroooo) September 27, 2021

Get out of this club ASAP Neil mate https://t.co/RqZEUnCBSk — Lewis Johnston-Eccles (@Leccles99) September 27, 2021

Honestly his press conferences are an absolute disgrace https://t.co/pIpo1f0DiM — Mark (@_mstephenson88) September 27, 2021

Not sure how any fan can be behind him after this. Absolutely shocking presser that like 🤣 #boro https://t.co/7oohwWPl1H — Danny Clark (@ClarkRDanny) September 27, 2021