‘The beginning of the end’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – These Middlesbrough fans are not happy as Warnock makes interesting claim

1 hour ago

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has stated that several of the foreign summer signings aren’t up to speed yet as he suggested that he wasn’t behind their arrivals.

The Championship outfit had a very busy summer, with James Lea Siliki, Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar all arriving for a first taste of English football.

In the case of the two midfielders, they have struggled to make an impact, even if it is very early days, with Warnock telling Teesside Live that they are struggling with fitness and the demands of the division.

Interestingly, he also added that bringing in so many signings from abroad was a new thing for him.

I’ve never had so many foreign lads, I was led by what other people said to me.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments caused a lot of debate among the Boro support, with some worried that Warnock doesn’t seem to be the man to get the most out of what is a talented squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from Twitter…


