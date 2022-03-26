The Barnsley youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Possessing an extremely youthful squad compared to their Championship counterparts, Barnsley are not afraid of putting their trust in younger members of the team.

The Tykes, who are currently battling to try and survive the Championship drop, have proven to hold a good production line of players over the years.

Here, we take a look at three Barnsley youngsters who will be hoping to breakthrough at Oakwell during the 2022/23 campaign.

Jordan Helliwell

With a contract expiring in the summer, it remains to be seen if Jordan Helliwell is offered fresh terms with the Tykes.

Should Barnsley suffer relegation to League One, then it will become naturally more likely that Helliwell will see minutes in the third-tier.

The defender, who has proven his versatility when stepping into midfield roles, joined Barnsley’s sister club Esbjerg fB in July.

Helliwell joined the Danish club alongside Matty Wolfe, who has since returned and gone on to feature regularly at Oakwell, something that will provide the 20-year-old with hope.

Jack Aitchison

Slightly more senior than Helliwell, Jack Aitchison is someone who is making excellent strides with Forest Green this season and is someone who will be expecting to see game time with the Tykes regardless of what division they start the new campaign in.

The 22-year-old has featured 37 times in the league this season, with 24 of those games coming from the start, scoring five goals and providing three assists in that time.

Aitchison, like his Forest Green teammates, have proven to be a level above at times this season, with the young attacker’s progression not going unnoticed.

Joe Ackroyd

Looking to prove himself on loan with MFK Vyškov in the Czech Republic second-tier, Joe Ackroyd has started twice in the four games he has been available for.

Hoping his stint away from Oakwell could prove to be a productive one, Ackroyd is highly-rated within the Barnsley youth set up.

The 19-year-old came on for 15 minutes at the end of Barnsley’s FA Cup clash with Barrow earlier in the campaign, drawing excitement from the Barnsley fans with an assured display.