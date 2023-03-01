“The Aussie is no Anass Zaroury” – Middlesbrough’s main weaknesses in promotion push: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been on a remarkable rise in the Championship since Michael Carrick replaced Chris Wilder in the dugout.

They have essentially only risen to the position that was expected of them heading into the season, but with the ground they had to make up, and that they have covered in such a short space of time, it has been a fascinating follow.

Boro’s recruitment has been fairly strong but with room for improvement in the last few windows, creating a squad that Carrick is getting the most out of.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they can identify a weakness in Boro’s side…

Toby Wilding

You do feel as though the goalkeeping situation may be something that gives Middlesbrough a few concerns right now.

It is of course Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen who has been filling the number one spot this season, but we have seen errors emerge from him throughout the season, that have at times proven costly for ‘Boro.

With the pressure of what is at stake hanging over the club as they battle for promotion, you do wonder whether that is something we could see happen more frequently with Steffen in big games, as it did when he played for City in last season’s FA Cup semi final.

That is something Middlesbrough will be keen to avoid, although the fact that back-up Liam Roberts has little experience at this level may make him a risk to turn to as well, meaning it will be a position they need to add to summer.

Josh Cole

It is hard to identify one major weakness in Middlesbrough’s squad as over the years they have managed to recruit a host of players who have gone on to impress in the Championship.

In terms of an area that they will need to improve upon in the upcoming transfer window, a move for a new goalkeeper will definitely be on the cards.

With Zack Steffen set to return to Manchester City later this year when his loan spell ends, Middlesbrough will be short of options in this position and thus will definitely need to address this issue.

By drafting a suitable replacement for the American, who has made 30 league appearances in the Championship this season, Middlesbrough will boost their chances of reaching new heights under the guidance of Michael Carrick.

Marcus Ally

Riley McGree is having a fantastic season, even from before Carrick arrived, but I still believe that left wing is the standout position that Boro should be looking to strengthen.

The need for this area to be addressed has only been intensified by Duncan Watmore’s departure to Millwall and could be towards the top of the summer shopping list on Teesside.

There are some positions that are overstocked and others that are a touch light, but it is a terrific starting point for Carrick to inherit with every facet of their game oozing with quality.

McGree has performed really well out wide and in combination with Ryan Giles bombing on from left back it really works, but with Giles only on loan, left wing jumps out as a weakness compared to some other sides at the top end.

The Aussie is no Anass Zaroury.