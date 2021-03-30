‘The arrogance’, ‘Going to cost something absolutely ludicrous’ – These Stoke City fans react to transfer development

Stoke City may face a battle to keep hold of influential defender Harry Souttar in the summer, with three Premier League clubs believed to be monitoring him.

That’s according to the Express, who claim that Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all sent representatives to keep checks on the Potters centre-back.

Souttar has emerged as a standout performer in the Championship after a successful loan spell with Fleetwood last season, and he recently signed a new ‘long-term’ deal to remain in Staffordshire.

That ensures Stoke don’t need to cash in on the 22-year-old, although the financial power of the top-flight clubs means they can come in with big-money bids.

Nevertheless, that contract status, combined with the fact that Souttar has developed a lot under Michael O’Neill means that most fans are not too worried about the prospect of losing the giant defender in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

He’s just signed a new deal. The arrogance of some premier league clubs (will cost them 90 million)😎😎😂😂) https://t.co/J9JC2HPjY8 — Dom (@SCFC_dom) March 30, 2021

He’s just signed a new contract so he won’t leave https://t.co/xc9L3iNxsq — tom545 (@mackietom15) March 30, 2021

50 million and 50 million in add ons and maybe they can talk to us. https://t.co/B8J1zRivSG — Mark 🇬🇧 (@Mark_Ma77) March 30, 2021

Going cost something absolutely ludicrous for us to even entertain it #SCFC https://t.co/O4xWAb6ZOq — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) March 30, 2021

And if @stokecity let him go, we should just call it a day and give up.

Ditto Collins, ditto Tyrese. https://t.co/fOtk0y4pvm — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) March 30, 2021