Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘The arrogance’, ‘Going to cost something absolutely ludicrous’ – These Stoke City fans react to transfer development

Published

1 min ago

on

Stoke City may face a battle to keep hold of influential defender Harry Souttar in the summer, with three Premier League clubs believed to be monitoring him.

That’s according to the Express, who claim that Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all sent representatives to keep checks on the Potters centre-back.

Souttar has emerged as a standout performer in the Championship after a successful loan spell with Fleetwood last season, and he recently signed a new ‘long-term’ deal to remain in Staffordshire.

That ensures Stoke don’t need to cash in on the 22-year-old, although the financial power of the top-flight clubs means they can come in with big-money bids.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

Defender, Premier League winner, German.

Nevertheless, that contract status, combined with the fact that Souttar has developed a lot under Michael O’Neill means that most fans are not too worried about the prospect of losing the giant defender in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The arrogance’, ‘Going to cost something absolutely ludicrous’ – These Stoke City fans react to transfer development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: