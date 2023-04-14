Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has emerged as a leading contender for Tottenham as they look for Antonio Conte’s replacement.

The Londoners made the decision to part ways with the Italian last month after his astonishing outburst at the players following a 3-3 draw at Southampton. Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini is leading the side for the remainder of the campaign, as they seek to secure Champions League football for next season by finishing in the top four.

Who will be the next Tottenham manager?

However, the Spurs hierarchy have begun their search for his long-term successor, and The Sun have claimed that Kompany has plenty of admirers at the Premier League club.

They state he is the number one target for the Londoners, whilst they crucially add that the 37-year-old is ‘ready to listen’ should they firm up this interest with a proposal to Burnley.

Kompany didn’t give much away when he was quizzed about his future ahead of the Clarets’ trip to Reading this weekend, as he maintained that his only focus is on helping his current club, who have already sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

Kompany’s stock is high after Burnley promotion

As well as winning promotion, Burnley will seal the title, and they could even break the record points total tally in the second tier, which demonstrates just how good a job that Kompany has done. Plus, they have received plaudits all season for the style of football they have played.

That work, combined with his pedigree as a player, means Kompany was always going to be linked with some of the top jobs in the country, and he would appear to be a good fit for Spurs in the sense that he could lead a new project for them after an underwhelming few years.

As you would expect, this potential move prompted a lot of debate among supporters, and not just fans of Burnley or Spurs, as many weighed in on whether it would be a good career move for one of the brightest coaching talents in the game right now.

On one hand, some feel it’s an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, whilst others think he will stick with Burnley, who will of course be in the same league as Spurs next season. Here we look at some of the reaction…

One fan predicted relegation for Burnley if Kompany left.

Another highlighted how Kompany would be a good fit.

Tottenham's arrogance was also on the agenda.

Kompany being "unproven" was a concern for another.

This fan felt Tottenham would drag Kompany down.

This final fan discussed how it was too early for the Belgian.