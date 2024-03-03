With Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle United situated in the region, the North East is host to some of the biggest clubs in the country.

All three sides have a long history in English football, and have added to their trophy cabinets via success on the pitch throughout the years.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle United trophies compared

With all three clubs being from the same region, we thought we'd take a look at how their trophy cabinets compare, though, looking at their success both domestically and in Europe, and then comparing this to one another.

Without further ado, let's get into the respective clubs' domestic league honours.

Domestic league trophies

Given that we are beginning with domestic league success, it only makes sense to start in the top division of England - either the old First Division or the Premier League.

Only two of the sides in this article have won the league title in the top flight, with Middlesbrough missing out.

Sunderland have the most top-flight English titles to their name, with the Black Cats being crowned champions of England on six occasions.

Their first came way back in 1891/92, whilst their most recent was also some time ago in 1935/36.

Newcastle United's most recent top-flight league win came even further back, in 1926/27.

The Magpies have four top-flight trophies to their name, with these coming in 1904/05, 1906/07, 1908/09 and as mentioned above, 1926/27.

Although never having had top-flight success, Middlesbrough have won the second tier of English football on four occasions.

Newcastle have also won it on four occasions, though, and Sunderland even have five second-tier title wins to their name.

Sunderland also have a third-tier title under their belt from 1987/88, whereas Middlesbrough and Newcaslte have not won titles that low down.

FA Cup

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, just like they have not won the top flight in England before, they have not won the FA Cup previously, either.

Newcastle and Sunderland have, though, and on several occasions.

Newcastle United have won the FA Cup on six occasions, with their first coming in 1910, and their most recent in 1955.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are two-time champions of the competition, winning it in 1937 and most recently in 1973.

League Cup

Whereas Sunderland and Newcastle can boast multiple FA Cup's, one trophy that has evaded them in their history is the League Cup.

Neither side have won the trophy previously, but, interestingly, Middlesbrough have.

Boro, of course, lifted the trophy back in 2004, beating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at the Millennium Stadium in front of over 70,000 fans.

Related Major Sunderland injury update shared on Jack Clarke Sunderland's Jack Clarke is set to miss around six weeks of action due to an ankle problem.

Other trophies

With none of the three clubs in this article having had European success, we can disregard the major European trophies.

Newcastle United do have one 'Inter-Cities Fairs Cup' to their name, though, a European competition founded in 1955 and abolished in 1971.

One minor trophy domestically that Sunderland and Newcastle have both won is the FA Community Shield. Newcastle won this back in the 1909/10 season and Sunderland in 1936/37.

The last trophy to mention is Sunderland's most recent honour, the Football League Trophy, which they won during the 2020/21 season, beating Tranmere Rovers to claim the silverware.

It will certainly be interesting to see which of the trio will be the next to add to their honours list.