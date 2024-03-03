Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United’s rivalry is one of the oldest in the English game.

Both sides are based in the Steel City, and both have a long and proud history in the game as they try to achieve their own objectives.

These two sides have come up against each other on countless occasions, with them competing in the top flight together as well as the Championship and League One.

But the pair have failed to cross paths for a few seasons now, as the Owls have been stuck in League One until their promotion to the Championship last season.

While the Blades have been at the top end of the Championship, bouncing back and forth from the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday's record v Sheffield United (As it stands February 28th, per 11v11) Total Meetings 144 Sheffield Wednesday wins 48 Draws 47 Sheffield United wins 49

In fact, both sides haven’t faced each other since the 2018/19 season, with both games of that campaign ending in a 0-0 draw.

So, while we wait for the next contest between these sides, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at the amount of trophies the pair have won and compare them…

The amount of trophies Sheffield Wednesday have won

While it doesn’t count towards the trophies that they have won, Sheffield Wednesday have been successful as of late, as they won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season.

That was a huge moment for the Owls, as they finally got out of League One and returned to a level they should be at, at the very least.

But while that may not count as a trophy, here we have looked at the trophies Sheffield Wednesday have won throughout their history.

The Owls first piece of silverware was the FA Cup, as they won it in the 1895/96 season, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final.

Wednesday have gone on to win the same competition another two times, with their victories coming in the 1906/07 season and the 1934/35 season.

As well as the FA Cup, Sheffield Wednesday have won what is now called the Premier League four times, with their first success in the competition coming in the 1902/03 season. That was followed another three times, with success coming the following season and then in the 1928/29 and 1929/20 campaigns, as per Transfermarkt.

Another trophy the club has won on more than one occasion is England’s second division, with the first trophy coming in the 1899/1900 season. Then it was won another four times, with victories coming in the 1925/26 season as well as the 1951/52, 1955/56, and the 1958/59 seasons.

This isn’t the end of the Owls’ trophy success, as the club have also won the League Cup on one occasion, which came in the 1990/91 season. While they have also won the Community Shield once, that success came 1935/36 season, when it was called the Charity Shield.

The amount of trophies Sheffield United have won

Like Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United have also had recent success when it comes to a trophy, as they were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

But given that they finished second in the table, it was a trophy that celebrated their promotion but wasn’t able to be counted towards a trophy in the cabinet. But the Blades do have other trophies in their cabinet that have been picked up throughout their history.

The first trophy the club won was the top flight, which is now known as the Premier League. The success came in only the eight seasons of organised football, and it remains their only top-flight trophy, with that being won in the 1897/98 season.

As well as winning the top flight, Sheffield United have also gone on to win the second, third, and fourth divisions throughout their time as a football club.

The Blades won the second tier in the 1952/53 season, while their third-tier success was more recent, as that came in the 2016/17 season. Sheffield United won the fourth tier, which is now known as League Two, in the 1981/82 campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

As well as these successes, Sheffield United have also won the FA Cup four times, just like Sheffield Wednesday. Their first success in the competition came in the 1898/99 season, and that was followed by wins in the 1901/02 season, as well as the 1914/15 campaign and the 1924/25 season.

The comparison of trophies won between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

So, when looking at both clubs, it is clear to see that, at this present time, Sheffield Wednesday have been the more successful when it comes to trophy success.

The Owls currently stand at 14 trophy wins, while the Blades stand at eight, but their success does vary.

Both clubs have won the FA Cup on multiple occasions, but Sheffield United do edge the bragging rights in that area, as they have won it four times compared to Wednesday’s three.

Sheffield United have won each division once, while Sheffield Wednesday have won the top flight four times and the second tier five times, while also being crowned League Cup champions.

So, overall, Sheffield Wednesday have been more successful than Sheffield United through the years, with them also claiming more of the bigger prizes on offer.