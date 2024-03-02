Queens Park Rangers, Fulham, and Brentford have all had lengthy stints in either the top or second division of English football.

As of now, the Cottagers are doing the best of the three aforementioned teams from West London. They won the Championship in blistering fashion in the 2021/22 season, with former striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 43 goals in 44 games. Brentford were promoted through the play-offs in the prior campaign, having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion then, and the season before too.

Meanwhile, QPR have been struggling to survive in the Championship, but things might be starting to turn around for them now.

Fulham have had the most success in recent campaigns, and, barring a miraculous turnaround from any of these teams, that status is going to remain.

But what about their histories? Which of the Cottagers, the Bees, and the R's has the most silverware in their trophy cabinets?

QPR

The Loftus Road residents haven't been treated much since their relegation back to the Championship in the 2014/15 season. They have been financially limited, and, in actuality, their last piece of silverware was in the 2010/11 season, when they won the Championship title and first got promoted to the Premier League. They also lifted the second division title at the end of the 1982/83 campaign.

The club's only other league title came 16 years earlier (1966/67) when they won the third division (now known as League One).

Domestic cups haven't yielded too much hardware for QPR. Their only triumph in either the FA Cup or the League Cup, throughout their entire 142-year history, was in 1967, when they won the latter by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at Wembley.

QPR's trophy cabinet Premier League/Division One 0 Championship/Division Two 2 League One/Division Three 1 League Two/Division Four 0 FA Cup 0 League Cup 1 European major trophies 0

Fulham

Fulham, who are now managed by Marco Silva, are the only of the trio to have tasted intercontinental success. In 2002, they won the UEFA Intertoto Cup by beating Bologna 5-3 to secure European football for the upcoming campaign.

That is not considered a major European trophy but they have also come the closest to winning one of those of the three West London teams in focus. In 2010, they got to the final of the UEFA Europa League but ended up losing the final 2-1 to Atlético Madrid.

The club have never tasted success in a domestic cup competition, but they have won the second tier title on three separate occasions, in the 1948/49, 2000/01, and 20/21 seasons. They also captured the third tier crown in the 1998/99 campaign.

Fulham's trophy cabinet Premier League/Division One 0 Championship/Division Two 3 League One/Division Three 1 League Two/Division Four 0 FA Cup 0 League Cup 0 European major trophies 0

Brentford

The Bees' promotion from the Championship in the 2020/21 season didn't garner them any trophies, but it was the first time that they had been in the top flight of English football for nearly 30 years and the first time they'd reached the glamour of the Premier League.

Similarly to neighbours Fulham, Brentford have not won one of England's major cup competitions but have had league success. Their last and only second division title win came in the 1934/35 season but they have won the third tier, in 1991/92, and the fourth tier three times, 1962/63, 1998/99, and 2008/09 campaigns, since.