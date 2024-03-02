Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all have one thing in common.

They are all desperate to seal a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having been relegated during the latter stages of last term.

All three will have been gutted to have dropped back down to the Championship, especially Leicester who won the top-tier title in 2016 and the Saints who had been playing at the top level for more than a decade before their return to the second tier.

The one thing they can all be pleased about though is the fact all three look very strong, both on paper and on the grass.

And all of these teams are in the promotion mix, although the Foxes are in the strongest position at this point, having been brilliant for much of the season despite their recent wobble.

Instead of focusing on the present and future in this piece, we are taking a look back as we compare the number of trophies each club have won.

Leicester City achieved the impossible back in 2016

Back in the summer of 2015, the Foxes had only just survived at the top level and appointed Claudio Ranieri as a replacement for Nigel Pearson - an appointment some fans questioned.

But it turned out to be an excellent decision, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy guiding them to a remarkable Premier League title win at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

Premier League table (2015/16 season) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 38 32 81 2 Arsenal 38 29 71 3 Chelsea 38 34 70 4 Manchester City 38 30 66

They also won the FA Cup back in 2021, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final allowing them to lift the title at Wembley.

Also winning the EFL Cup three times, the Community Shield on two occasions and being crowned second-tier champions on seven occasions, the Midlands outfit have been successful during their existence.

Their League One title takes them up to 15 trophies, excluding their two play-off victories, which would take them up to a total of 17.

Leeds United have been hugely successful

Leeds have described themselves as one of the most successful clubs in England and rightly so, winning the First Division title on three occasions between 1969 and 1992.

They have also won the Second Division/Championship four times, the FA Cup and EFL Cup on one occasion and the Community Shield twice.

Also winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup on two occasions, they have won 13 trophies, and have come runners-up in the second tier three times and once in the third tier.

Their most recent trophy came in 2020, when the Whites won the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa.

Southampton have been the least successful

Although the Saints haven't won as much as the others, they can be proud of their achievements.

Securing an FA Cup title against Manchester United in 1976, they also won the EFL trophy back in 2010 and won the third-tier title at the end of the 1959/60 campaign.

Their success doesn't end there though, winning promotion as runners-up in the second tier on three occasions and once in the third tier.

They will be hoping to secure another promotion at the end of this term, but that won't be an easy task.