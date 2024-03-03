Ipswich Town and Norwich City have formed a fierce rivalry over the years.

The East Anglian derby has been one of the most tightly-contested rivalries in English football over the decades, with both sides sharing similar success, but also similar disappointment. The first derby between the two professional clubs occurred in the 1940s, and since then there have been 108 competitive ties between them.

East Anglian derby results, as per 11v11 Games Played 108 Ipswich Town wins 43 Norwich City wins 42 Draws 23

The victories in those 108 ties are evenly spread, with Norwich earning 42 compared to Ipswich's 43. Over the last few years, Norwich have seemingly had Ipswich's number though, with the Tractor Boys failing to defeat their rivals since 2009. Earlier this season, the sides met at Portman Road and played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, and in April, Ipswich will look to get their first win at Carrow Road since 2006.

Related Ipswich Town latest: Man United player linked, Omari Hutchinson & Leif Davis transfer news, Jurgen Klopp Ipswich are still flying high at the top of the Championship table and they could well oust Leeds in a shock second-placed finish

Ipswich have had a superb campaign so far as they battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League, while Norwich continue to fight for a spot in the play-off places. There is every chance that the two sides could meet in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Today, Football League World looks back in time at all of the trophies won by both Ipswich and Norwich to compare the sides' success.

Ipswich Town's impressive trophy cabinet

The Tractor Boys' first major trophy came back in their semi-professional days, as they lifted the Southern League title in the 1936/37 campaign. Their first as a professional club though, didn't come until the 1953/54 season as they won the Third Division title.

Ipswich spent just one season in the Second Division, but three seasons after their first title, they lifted the Third Division title once again, and this was the start of a successful run for the club.

The 1960s was an illustrious decade for Ipswich Town, as in the 1960/61 campaign, they lifted the Second Division title and earned promotion to the top flight for the first time. The Tractor Boys' first-ever season in top-flight English football saw unprecedented success, as they finished top of the table to earn back-to-back league titles.

The club were soon relegated back to the Second Division, but once again lifted the league title in 1967/68, which kicked off a near two-decade spell in the top tier. During this spell, Ipswich lifted the Texaco Cup and their only ever FA Cup in the 1970s.

Three years after the FA Cup success, the Tractor Boys lifted the UEFA Cup to kick off the 1980s, defeating AZ Alkmaar in the final.

The next decade was quite dry in terms of trophies, but in the 1991/92 season, they lifted their third second-tier title. Then, the 1999/00 season saw Ipswich claim their most recent trophy, as they won the play-offs to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Overall, Ipswich have won 11 trophies in their history, which is a very decent innings. Being an Ipswich supporter over the years has come with its ups and downs but has certainly not been boring​​​​​​.

Norwich City's silverware over the years

Norwich also possess a healthy trophy cabinet, but it is not quite as impressive as Ipswich's. The Canaries' first-ever trophy came back in the 1930s as they lifted the third-tier title, a feat that they would go on to repeat 76 years later.

The Second Division, or the Championship as it is now called, is where Norwich have found the majority of their success over the years. Their first second-tier title was lifted in the 1971/72 campaign, but they had to wait over a decade until they won the same title again.

Over the last two decades, Norwich have won three Championship league titles, starting in the 2003/04 campaign. Their next two came in fairly quick succession as they bounced between the Championship and the Premier League. Both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons saw the Canaries finish top of the second-tier table. Before that, Norwich won the Championship play-off trophy, defeating Ipswich in the semi-finals before overcoming Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium.

Away from league titles, Norwich have two League Cup trophies under their belt, having won the competition in 1961/62 and 1984/85. The first came as a result of defeating Rochdale in the final, and the second saw Norwich defeat Sunderland.

Overall, 10 trophies have been won by the Canaries, one less than their rivals, Ipswich.

Comparing the East Anglian rivals' success

Both sides have won a very similar amount of trophies, but Ipswich just have the edge over their rivals. Not only have the Tractor Boys won one more trophy than Norwich, but they have completed two impressive feats that their rivals have been unable to do.

Firstly, Norwich have never won the English top-flight, something that Ipswich can say that they have achieved. Also, a big European trophy was claimed by the Tractor Boys back in the 1980s, but Norwich have never been able to earn European success in any capacity.

In terms of English cup competitions, Ipswich have one FA Cup in their cabinet, whilst Norwich are able to say they have won two League Cup trophies.