The M69 derby is fiercely competed between Leicester City and Coventry City, while Nottingham Forest also see themselves as one of the Foxes' fiercest rivals.

The three East Midlands clubs have each shared varying levels of success over the years, with each one spending time in the top division and in Europe, although with vastly different trophy cabinets compared to one another.

One of the teams found their main success very recently, while another still basks in the glory of an era long gone that may never be repeated.

We'll take a look at the trophy cabinets of Coventry, Leicester, and Forest compare, and see how the club's recent success compare to their historic trophy wins.

Number of trophies won Team Trophies won Nottingham Forest 21 Leicester City 16 Coventry City 12

Coventry City have won 12 trophies

Coventry have won 12 cup competitions in their history, including both domestic and European silverware. They have been promoted as Division Two, Three (and League One), Division Three (south) Champions, as well as winning the play-offs in 2018.

Their sole European victory came in the European Fairs Cup in 1971, just one year before it was abolished and replaced with the UEFA Cup (which itself was replaced by the Europa League.

The club have also won some lesser-known trophies, including Southern Professional Floodlit Cup in 1960, and the Birmingham Senior Cup in 1911, 1923, and 2007.

Leicester City recently added the Premier League and FA Cup to their trophy cabinet

While Leicester spent a long time waiting for major trophies, they have gone above and beyond in recent years.

Their most recent pieces of silverware were two of the biggest in the club's history. Leicester shocked the world by winning the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri while they added the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet in 2021.

These were the first times they won each of those competitions, along with seven Championship/Second Division titles, two play-off victories, a League One title, and three EFL Cup triumphs their names.

They also lifted the Community Shield on two occasions, in 1971 and 2021. This brings their trophy total up to 16, four more than Coventry have managed.

Nottingham Forest won most of their trophies under Brian Clough

The most impressive trophy cabinet of the three sides mentioned here is Forest's, with the bulk of the trophies coming during the legendary reign of Brian Clough, although their recent play-off final victory in 2022 was heralded as the club's best achievement since Clough left the club.

After being sacked by Leeds United in 1974 after just 44 days at the helm, the outspoken Englishman took over at Second Division Forest, winning promotion before achieving one First Division and two European Cup victories.

Clough later admitted that the First Division win, that was followed by back-to-back European Cup wins, was down to his side winning the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1977. If true, it would be hard to not acknowledge this as an important trophy in the club's history.

The club also won the European Super Cup in 1979, as well as four EFL Cup triumphs, two FA Cup wins, two Second Division titles, a Charity Shield win, and two Full Member's Cup successes. Forest also picked up some other minor competition wins, including winning the Football Alliance league in 1892, and the Third Division (South) in 1951.

This puts the clubs' total at 21 trophies, beating the other two teams by far.