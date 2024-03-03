Lancashire boasts a number of top football clubs and they have all fought for and won an impressive number of trophies in their respective histories.

Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Burnley and Preston North End have all been league winners at various points in their time as a professional football club, whilst picking up a host of other trophies along the way.

Campaigns that end in silverware are usually the ones that live long in the memory of supporters and are the seasons that will be spoken about for years to come.

Here, we take a look at how the trophy cabinets of these four clubs stack up against each other...

Blackburn Rovers

13 trophies

Having built up the strongest trophy collection on this list, Rovers fans will be only too aware of some of the good times they have been through as a club.

At the top of the tree in many fans' minds will be the 1994/95 Premier League win, making the side one of only seven different clubs to win the league during the Premier League era.

However, that honour only adds to their two previous English champion titles, collected over 110 years ago, in 1911/12 and 1913/14.

Alongside that, Rovers boast six FA Cup trophies, one EFL Cup, one Charity Shield, and winner's trophies from both the second and third tiers.

Burnley

11 trophies

Burnley only pulled away into clear second place on this list at the end of last season, when current manager Vincent Kompany led his side to Championship victory, collecting an impressive 101 points along the way, a figure that puts them among the most successful second tier sides in history.

Most points collected in a Championship season, as per Statista Team Season Points Reading 2005/06 106 Sunderland 1998/99 105 Newcastle United 2009/10 102 Leicester City 2013/14 102 Fulham 2000/01 101 Burnley 2022/23 101 Manchester City 2001/02 99 Chelsea 1988/89 99 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2017/18 99 Portsmouth 2002/03 98

Although four second tier league titles represents the Clarets' most successful competition, they have emerged champions of the top four divisions at various points in their history, with top tier wins in 1920/21 and 1959/60, a third tier win in 1981/82 and emerging as fourth tier champions in 1991/92.

They have added further weight to the trophy cabinet through cup competitions, with an FA Cup and two Charity Shields.

Preston North End

10 trophies

Hot on the heels of Burnley in his quartet is Preston, but they may take their time catching up as they have lifted just one trophy since the turn of the century.

That was what is now known as the League One division title, earning them promotion to the second tier, where they have remained for the vast majority of the years since save for a brief dip back into League One.

They were an early powerhouse of English football, lifting the first tier title in 1888/89 and again in 1889/90.

The Lilywhites are another side to have lifted the division title in all four tiers of English football, lifting what is now known as the Championship three times, the third tier title two times and the fourth tier title once.

The side are also two-time FA Cup winners, the first coming as part of a double in 1888/89 and the second added in 1937/38.

Blackpool

4 trophies

The Seasiders have some catching up to do when it comes to competing with their Lancashire neighbours on the trophy front, but they still have an impressive haul nonetheless.

The early part of this century represents happy times for Blackpool fans, with two cup victories in the EFL Trophy in 2001/02 and 2003/04, which came during the same time that they won promotion via what was then known as the Division Three play-offs.

Despite being the only club on this list to have never been English premier division champions, they rightfully have their name among the greatest English sides with another major title; their FA Cup trophy, won in the 1952/53 season.

Mostly preferring to do their promotion business the hard way, through the play-offs, the Seasiders have just one league title to their name, when they became second tier champions back in 1929/30.