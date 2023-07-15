Sunderland supporters have been hoping and praying for the return of Amad Diallo following last season's emphatic loan stint on Wearside, but they may now have to move on to thinking about who will replace the Ivorian.

Diallo was a star for Sunderland last season, scoring 14 times in a season where he needed to prove himself after a disappointing stint with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership the year prior.

His goals, creativity and trickery were key to the Black Cats making the play-offs on the final day of the regular Championship season and inevitably he netted in the first leg of the semi-final against Luton Town.

Amad Diallo had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23.

Sunderland of course did not make it to the final, and the second leg at Kenilworth Road will perhaps be the last time the club's supporters will see the Manchester United youngster play for them.

The club clearly know how to get promising young talents to the Stadium of Light though, with the recruitment drive under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' ownership being purchasing or loaning in bright individuals who can only improve with game-time.

They've flexed their financial muscles already on multiple occasions this summer, but purchasing a Diallo replacement may be easier said than done.

Speedy left-footed tricksters with an eye for goal don't come around very often, and they quite often cost quite a bit of money, but could Sunderland already have Diallo's replacement on their books in the form of Jewison Bennette?

How did Jewison Bennette perform for Sunderland last season?

There was considerable surprise last summer when reports emerged that Sunderland were looking to bring in a teenager from Costa Rica, but with their new scouting network stretching far and wide it ended up with Bennette signing for the Black Cats.

Sunderland were able to get a work permit for Bennette on the strength of his caps for Costa Rica and his appearances for Herediano in the Costa Rican top flight, but his debut year was always going to be somewhat of a learning curve in a new culture for a youngster who is in unfamiliar surroundings.

Bennette was eased into matches by Tony Mowbray, appearing 18 times in all competitions before an injury ended his season - he made an almost immediate impact though in the Championship when coming off the bench to score in his second game against Watford.

He started just the once against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup with the rest of his outings coming off the bench, but he will be primed for more minutes this coming season and he clearly has considerable talent with 11 caps already for Costa Rica.

Whilst he has played most of his minutes as a traditional left-footed left winger for Sunderland, but in Mowbray's system and with there being a void to fill he could be more effective off the right where Diallo was playing.

Is Jewison Bennette ready to start matches for Sunderland?

Bennette is still incredibly raw which is what you'd expect from a 19-year-old who had been playing his football in Costa Rica before his move to Sunderland, but he is exciting when on the ball.

His blistering pace will beat the majority of Championship full-backs, but of course his end product would need to improve if replacing Diallo like-for-like on the right if he's going to be cutting in onto his left foot.

Diallo of course went to Man United for the price he did for a reason - his talent has been obvious from an early age and the signs are also there with Bennette.

He was capped by Costa Rica at the age of just 17 and has scored twice for the national team, so the potential is there for all to see - he just needs to be given the chance by Mowbray.

The aim for Bennette now is to have a good pre-season with the Black Cats and if a signing is not made on the right flank by the time the season begins in August, then the teenager should get his chance to shine in competitive action to see if he's got what it takes after spending a full year with the club.