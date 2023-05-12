Preston North End have done pretty well in recent years when it comes to loaning in youngsters from the Premier League in recent years, with the likes of Cameron Archer flourishing during their time at Deepdale.

And perhaps we've seen another potential star of the future unearthed in the 2022-23 season with Alvaro Fernandez spending the entire campaign in Lancashire, winning the club's Young Player of the Year in the process.

It seems unlikely that Fernandez will be returning to North End next season with Manchester United surely having higher aspirations for the youngster, but his development will surely put Ryan Lowe's side in good stead when it comes to future loans.

And even though he doesn't play in Fernandez's position, his Spanish compatriot Marc Jurado could be the perfect player to be next in-line for a spell at PNE as a starting right wing-back option for 2023-24.

Why would Marc Jurado be a good fit at Preston North End?

If there's something that North End lacked down the right-hand side of the pitch, it was pace and creativity.

Brad Potts was Lowe's wing-back of choice, and he was really the only out-and-out one with Alan Browne sometimes relocated from the engine room to play there as well.

Neither of those players have real pace but they do have engines, but it was on the opposite side of the pitch where the real flair came in the form of Fernandez.

Should Lowe stick to his wing-back system next season then he really needs a Fernandez-esque player for each side of the pitch if North End are really going to be creative and score more goals, and Jurado would perhaps be perfect for the role.

With three goals and four assists in 23 under-21 Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season, Jurado has showed his creative side as well as his defensive skills, and those goal contribution numbers are eerily identical to Fernandez last season when he was named the Reserves Player of the Year.

Even though he has played this season mostly in a back four for United, Jurado will surely easily adapt to a wing-back role given the goal contributions he's made for the under-21's and could emulate his Spanish team-mate at Deepdale if given the chance.

Would Manchester United let Marc Jurado depart on loan?

United aren't afraid to give their youngsters a taste of regular football in the EFL, and we've seen that first-hand this season with not only Fernandez but the likes of Amad Diallo, who has starred for Sunderland and also Hannibal at Birmingham City.

You'd therefore think that the next step for Jurado after featuring so heavily for the under-21's this season is a move to the Championship, and with Fernandez having flourished at Deepdale, there is surely not a better move for the teenager.

Jurado is also well-acquainted with North End as it goes as he sat in the away end when they played Huddersfield Town back in October to watch his team-mate and friend play for the Lilywhites, so everything seems to add up.

Should United be keen to make it happen, it could be the perfect next step in Jurado's career.