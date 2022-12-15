“The agents get busy in the background” – Gary Rowett issues verdict on January transfer window for Millwall

The January transfer window is weeks away, and Millwall boss Gary Rowett is playing down the club’s business as he looks to bolster his squad.

Rowett is believe to be looking to bring in one or two new players into his side as they prepare for the second half of the Championship season.

Yesterday, the Lions announced the signing of Aidomo Emakhu from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, with the 19-year-old joining the club on January 1st.

Despite adding Emakhu to the squad before the January transfer window officially opens, Rowett has claimed that the club are not close to completing any other deals, as recruitment meetings are still ongoing and decisions are still being made on further additions.

Rowett told NewsAtDen, via Southwark News: “I think the recruitment team do their diligence and their work, and we start to look at players.

“We contact players’ agents and speak to players’ clubs, although that’s not something I worry too much about. Obviously Alex [Aldridge] will do the main bulk of that.

“For us, it’s really about identifying what we need and about the club trying to find the relevant positions and the relevant players really.”

While Rowett also refused to confirm or deny whether clubs had made enquiries about any of Millwall’s players, although he said that it was “a little bit early” for contact to be made surrounding potential deals.

Millwall won’t want to lose any players in this transfer window, but the Lions are likely to loan out a number of their youngsters as they look to gain valuable experience.

Rowett added: “I’m not going to sit here and rattle off who has rang up and who hasn’t, those things are private.

“I think it’s a little bit early for teams to ring up to try and do deals for players. It’s one where the agents get busy in the background, then come January you usually have an idea of who you might be able to get and who you might not be able to get.

“There’s no one rule, there’s no one thing. Obviously, normally things only appear in January, but there’s also a bit of prep work done before that.”

The Verdict

Millwall have made a good start to the season, with the London side right in the mix for the play offs as we enter the busy Christmas period.

Last season, Millwall were in a very similar position, but their form in the second half of the season saw them tail off, and Rowett will be hoping to learn from that experience and be doing what he can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Therefore, the Millwall boss will be keen to further strengthen his squad to add some more competition and maybe improve the quality.

January is always a hard time to buy and sell players, but Rowett may use this opportunity to add one or two loan players to his squad and bulk his options further. If this were to happen, it would allow him to send some youngsters out on loan who probably need more minutes under their belts.