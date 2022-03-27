The AFC Bournemouth youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Bournemouth have some impressive youngsters at their club at the moment and plenty more are breaking through.

The likes of Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have shown what youth can do for the Cherries, and more are on the production line.

Here, we look at two players who could feature more for the senior side next season…

Christian Saydee

Saydee is a player that already has some first-team experience and he recently signed a new contract with the club so it’s clear the Cherries believe in him.

The forward is currently on loan at Burton Albion where he is getting good senior experience and that should put him in good stead.

He’s an attacker, and Bournemouth’s array of top talent going forward will also be perfect for him to keep learning.

Brennan Camp

Defender Camp is also out on loan at the moment, with him playing for Eastleigh.

He is a good young defender and one that could become a really useful asset for Bournemouth in the years ahead.

Scott Parker has said he is impressed with what Camp is doing out on loan and that could mean we see him more involved with the senior side as early as next season.

Time will tell.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-AFC Bournemouth players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Brett Pitman More Less