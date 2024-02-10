Highlights Wrexham has had a successful season in League Two, with back-to-back promotions a realistic possibility.

The team has strengthened their squad with high-profile signings throughout the season.

Several players, including goalkeeper Rob Lainton and midfielder James McClean, are in the last six months of their contracts and their futures with the club are uncertain.

It has been an outstanding season for Wrexham in League Two so far.

The Red Dragons were promoted back to the EFL following a 15-year absence after winning the National League title last season with an incredible 111 points.

As many expected, Phil Parkinson's side have seamlessly made the step up to the fourth tier, spending much of the season in and around the top three, and back-to-back promotions is an incredibly realistic possibility.

Wrexham already had a strong squad from last season, but they have bolstered it significantly with some high-profile additions over the course of the campaign.

Wrexham AFC - 2023/24 summer and January signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James McClean Wigan Athletic Permanent George Evans Millwall Permanent Liam Hall Bradford Park Avenue Permanent Will Boyle Huddersfield Town Permanent Arthur Okonkwo Arsenal Loan Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers Permanent Steven Fletcher Without Club Permanent Luke Bolton Salford City Permanent Jack Marriott Fleetwood Town Permanent

While Parkinson's immediate focus will be on leading the club into League One, he will soon be facing some big decisions, with a number of his squad out of contract in the summer.

We looked at which Wrexham players are currently in their last six months of their contracts, and as things stand, will be leaving as a free agent.

1 Rob Lainton

Goalkeeper Lainton is one of the Red Dragons' longest-serving players, having initially joined on loan from Port Vale in July 2018 before making the move permanent four months later.

The 34-year-old has made 133 appearances for the club to date, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent years, and his departure in the summer looks inevitable.

2 Mark Howard

Goalkeeper Howard joined Wrexham in July 2022 following his release by Carlisle United, and he was the club's number one until the arrival of Ben Foster in March.

Foster's retirement in August briefly allowed Howard to regain his place in the team, but the 37-year-old is currently second choice behind Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo.

3 Liam Hall

Goalkeeper Hall arrived at the Racecourse Ground from Bradford Park Avenue in the summer, putting pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the club having the option to extend.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Red Dragons, but he has featured on the bench on a number of occasions in the EFL Trophy.

4 Aaron Hayden

Defender Hayden joined Wrexham from Carlisle in August 2021 and he played an important role in the club's promotion last season, scoring an impressive 12 goals in 29 appearances.

However, Hayden has struggled with injury this campaign, giving the club a big decision to make about his future in the summer.

5 Ben Tozer

After winning the League Two title with Cheltenham Town the previous season, defender Tozer made the shock decision to drop down to the National League to join Wrexham in August 2021, and his arrival was a big statement of intent from the club.

Tozer has been an integral part of the Red Dragons' success, and after captaining the side on a number of occasions this season, it seems likely he will be offered an extension in the summer.

6 Jordan Tunnicliffe

Defender Tunnicliffe arrived at the Racecourse Ground from Crawley Town in July 2022, and he scored two goals in 29 appearances last season to help the club to promotion.

However, Tunnicliffe's campaign has been severely disrupted by injury this season, and after recently making his return, he will be hoping to stay fit over the coming months as he looks to earn a new contract.

7 Callum McFadzean

Defender McFadzean joined Wrexham from Crewe Alexandra in January 2022, but after featuring regularly last season, he has fallen out of favour this campaign.

McFadzean is yet to make an appearance in the league this season, and it seems highly unlikely that he will be offered an extension in the summer.

8 Luke Young

Midfielder Young made the move to Wrexham from Torquay United in July 2018, and while Tozer has frequently worn the armband this season, he remains the club captain.

Young's leadership qualities have been crucial for the Red Dragons on and off the pitch, but his game time has been increasingly limited this season, and his six-year spell at the Racecourse Ground could be coming to an end.

9 James McClean

Winger McClean played in the Championship with Wigan Athletic last season, but he joined Wrexham in August in another clear indication of the club's ambition under owners Rob Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McClean signed a one-year contract at the Racecourse Ground with the club having the option to extend, and given his strong performances this campaign, the Red Dragons will surely be keen to keep him.