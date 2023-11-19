Highlights Takeaway 1: Stoke City's average start to the season has left them sitting mid-table in the Championship, with 6 wins, 3 draws, and 7 losses in their last league games.

Takeaway 2: Stoke City has nine players out of contract at the end of the season, including Wesley, who has failed to impress with no goals in 15 appearances.

Takeaway 3: Tyrese Campbell is an important player for Stoke City, and they should try to keep him despite his recent injury. Other players like Jordan Thompson and Enda Stevens may be let go due to injury issues or the search for younger replacements.

It has been a less-than-impressive start for Stoke City to the season.

Sitting mid-table in the Championship, the Potters have had an average start to the season, winning six, drawing three, and losing seven of their last league games.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Alex Neil's focus will be on climbing the table but faces some longer-term dilemmas as well, as Stoke have nine players out of contract at the end of 2024.

With that said, FLW takes a look at the nine players who are set to leave for nothing at the end of the season.

The big Brazilian joined from Aston Villa in the summer but has failed to impress at Championship level.

Wesley has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters but hasn't managed a single goal this campaign.

With his deal ending in the summer, Stoke could look elsewhere for striking options, leaving Wesley surplus to requirements.

10 Tyrese Campbell

Campbell is a homegrown player and one they should look to keep around.

He has recently been injured with a hip problem - meaning this season he has made six appearances and scored one goal, that goal coming in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old can is an important player for the Potters when fit and they should not be letting him walk for free, if possible.

9 Jordan Thompson

Thompson has been an important player for Stoke in the past and formed a partnership with John Obi Mikel during his brief stint at the club.

But Thompson has been plagued with injury issues and this season has been in and out of the team.

With that said, Neil may decide to let him go.

8 Enda Stevens

Stevens is another one that has been plagued with injuries this season.

He did return to action last month and since then has played every single game for Stoke.

Now 33, Neil may be tempted to look for a younger option to replace Stevens, leaving him on the released list.

6 Ciaran Clark

Clark hasn't made a single appearance for Stoke this season since joining in October.

He has started to make a return to action and has been on the bench for the last two league games.

However, if this trend of not starting continues, Clark could be one to leave when his contract runs out.

5 Dwight Gayle

Gayle has struggled since joining Stoke back in 2022.

So far this season, he has played 10 games and not managed a single goal.

With his deal up in the summer, Gayle could be one to leave.

4 Jack Bonham

It looked like Bonham's time with Stoke was all but done when Mark Travers joined from Bournemouth.

But with his recall, Bonham has returned to the fold and kept a clean sheet in every game he has played.

The Potters may well look to tie the goalkeeper down.

3 D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips hasn't featured at all for Stoke this season after picking up an injury in pre-season at Burton Albion.

Since then, he has been playing in Premier League 2 as he tries to wiggle his way back into first-team action.

His potential is evident as shown when he made his breakthrough into the first team last season, and Stoke would be wise to offer him a new contract.

2 Blondy Nna Noukeu

Nna Noukeu hasn't made a single first-team appearance since he joined in 2021.

He has had a couple of loan spells. But it looks like first-team action won't be coming his way anytime soon.

With his deal up, Stoke could let him go.