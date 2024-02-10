Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are battling to stay in the Championship.

Nine players' contracts are expiring in the summer, including Di'Shon Bernard and Will Vaulks.

The club is trying to secure a contract extension for key player Josh Windass, but his future remains uncertain.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a dismal season so far, with relegation to League One looking like a real possibility for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles continue

The appointment of Danny Rohl, after Wednesday had failed to win in the opening months of the season, did offer some hope, with performances undoubtedly improving under the German.

However, Wednesday face a massive task to stay in the Championship, and you get the feeling that no matter what division the Owls are in, Rohl will oversee major changes at Hillsborough in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday contract situation

One positive for Rohl is that moving players on will be relatively easy, as there are actually nine players who see their deals expiring in the summer.

If he wants to oversee a major clearout, it’s likely that many of these individuals will be let go, and here we look at the NINE players who see their deals at Hillsborough expire in the summer…

Di’Shon Bernard

The centre-back only joined Wednesday as a free agent this summer, but he has generally impressed with his performances at the back.

It was revealed shortly after his signing that the ex-Manchester United youngster had only penned a deal until the summer of 2024, and there’s no option for the club to extend that.

With that in mind, keeping hold of Bernard could prove to be difficult, especially if they do drop to League One.

Will Vaulks

The midfielder has been a decent player for the Owls since signing on a free transfer from Cardiff City, and he played an important role for Darren Moore during that memorable play-off promotion.

Yet, Vaulks is no longer a key player under Rohl, and he has failed to come off the bench in recent weeks. A potential return to Rotherham was suggested in January, and whilst that didn’t materialise, it seems highly likely that he will be on the move in the summer.

Cameron Dawson

The keeper has had many highs and lows with Wednesday over the years, and he has made 18 appearances for the Owls in the current campaign.

However, James Beadle’s arrival in January saw him take the number one shirt, which gives an indication of what Rohl wants from his keeper. With that in mind, a summer exit seems on the cards for the stopper, who will no doubt want regular football elsewhere.

Josh Windass

The forward remains a key player at Hillsborough, so losing him on a free would be a bitter blow.

The club are doing all they can to extend Windass’ stay, with recent reports stating that they have opened talks with the former Rangers man over fresh terms that would see him stay for another year at least.

Whether they can convince him to stay is another matter entirely, and it’s likely to be decided in the summer, when Wednesday know which division they’re in.

Dominic Iorfa

The defender is currently out injured, and he has been missed by Rohl, who would have benefited from the pace and power of the ex-Wolves player.

He is set to return later this month if all goes to plan, and he’s sure to have a role to play in the final months of the season. But, his long-term future is unclear, with Iorfa’s deal expiring and it will be interesting to see where he is playing next season.

Barry Bannan

The Scotsman is the club captain at Hillsborough, and he has been a star player over the years, enjoying many highs and unfortunately enduring a lot of lows as well.

Rohl’s appointment seemed to suit Bannan’s style of play, and he remains a highly influential figure on and off the pitch. His love for the club could see another extension signed, but there are many factors at play, and it’s another that will be decided when the current season finishes.

Liam Palmer

Palmer came through the ranks at Wednesday, and he has gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club, in many different positions!

There was interest in the versatile 32-year-old from the US in January, but Palmer remained with the club, although that doesn’t mean he won’t leave in the summer. So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, with talks sure to take place at the end of the season.

Lee Gregory

The striker was linked with a move away in January, and, in truth, it was a surprise that he didn’t secure a transfer as Gregory doesn’t appear to be in Rohl’s plans.

He is another who played his part in helping Wednesday back to the Championship, but the reality is that Gregory is sure to depart when his deal expires, and the 35-year-old will be on the lookout for a new club for the final part of his career.

Ciaran Brennan

The centre-back is out of the picture at Wednesday, and he recently spent time with Hartlepool on a short-term loan to get game time in the National League.

At 23, Brennan is reaching the stage where he needs to find a permanent home to play regularly, and he will know that it’s going to be away from Hillsborough. So, like others on the list, a summer exit is inevitable, and it will signal a fresh start for the Irishman.