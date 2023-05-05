It has been an excellent season on the pitch for Sheffield United this campaign.

The Blades won promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, while they also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, losing 3-0 to Manchester City after a spirited display at Wembley.

Paul Heckingbottom's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Thursday night and they will end their season at Birmingham City on Monday before attention turns to the top flight.

However, there has also been frustration for the Blades this campaign as the club's proposed takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi continues to be delayed. Current owner Prince Abdullah revealed that he believes it is now "unlikely" to happen, but confirmed he is still looking to sell.

As the club's Premier League preparations begin, we take a look at those players who will be entering the last year of their contracts at Bramall Lane this summer.

Which Sheffield United players have a year remaining on their contracts?

Adam Davies

Goalkeeper Davies joined the club from Stoke City last January, but his game time has been limited since his arrival.

The 30-year-old has been Heckingbottom's second choice behind Wes Foderingham, but he has stepped in following Foderingham's two red cards this campaign and proven himself to be a safe pair of hands whenever called upon.

John Egan

Egan arrived at Bramall Lane in July 2018 from Brentford, helping the club to promotion to the Premier League in his first season before playing a key role in their two seasons in the top flight.

The 30-year-old has captained the Blades on many occasions this campaign and he will continue to be an integral part of Heckingbottom's plans next term.

Chris Basham

Basham is one of the club's longest-serving players having joined the club from Blackpool in June 2014.

The 34-year-old helped the club to promotion from League One in 2016 before remaining an important part of the squad for their two promotions to the top flight.

Basham has found his game time slightly more limited this season following the arrival of Anel Ahmedhodzic, but he has still made 34 appearances in all competitions.

Max Lowe

Lowe arrived at the club from Derby County in September 2020.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult start to his career at Bramall Lane, rarely featuring in his first season as the club were relegated from the Premier League, before being loaned out to Nottingham Forest last campaign.

After helping Forest to promotion through the play-offs, Lowe has been a regular on his return to the club, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Norrington-Davies came through the Blades' academy and was initially a regular this season, starting every league game until he suffered a hamstring injury in October which has kept him out ever since.

The 24-year-old had impressed prior to sustaining his injury and he was reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth.

George Baldock

Baldock has helped the Blades to two promotions since his arrival from Milton Keynes Dons in June 2017.

The 30-year-old has once again played a key role this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, while he has also provided useful versatility, filling in at left-back when Lowe has been unavailable.

Baldock's performances in recent years have been rewarded with a call-up to the Greece international squad, making his debut for Gus Poyet's side in June.

Jayden Bogle

Bogle joined the Blades from Derby County in September 2020 and after missing much of the first half of the season through injury, he has established himself an important part of the side.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances in all competitions this campaign, displaying both defensive and offensive qualities.

Heckingbottom has two excellent options at his disposal at right-back in Bogle and Baldock, but given Bogle's age, he will perhaps be viewed as Baldock's long-term successor in that position.

Sander Berge

Berge has once again starred for the Blades this season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Genk in January 2020, was the subject of much transfer speculation in January with the likes of Fulham and Newcastle United among those keen in January, but Berge opted to stay at Bramall Lane in order to help the club achieve promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye has undoubtedly been the standout player for the Blades this campaign.

The 23-year-old came through the club's academy and has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ndiaye was included in the Senegal squad for last year's World Cup, registering one assist in three appearances as his country reached the last 16 of the tournament.

He is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer, with Everton reportedly lining up a move, but Heckingbottom will be desperate to get him tied down to a new deal at Bramall Lane.