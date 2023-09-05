Highlights Plymouth Argyle has had a strong start to the season in the Championship, securing four points against Premier League-experienced opponents.

Steven Schumacher has had to be savvy in the transfer market due to limited budget, making key signings including Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

Several Plymouth Argyle players, including Brendan Galloway and Matt Butcher, are out of contract at the end of the season and may leave unless new deals are agreed.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a highly respectable start to the new season upon their long-awaited return to the Championship.

To date, three of their opening opponents have recently played Premier League football, so securing four points from that stretch will have Steven Schumacher full of confidence. It all began with an impressive 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town, followed by a goalless draw against Watford, and they were then defeated at the death by Southampton in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Heading into the first international break of the season, Schumacher's men have accumulated seven points from fifteen available, including the latest impressive home win against Blackburn Rovers after another agonising last minute defeat to high-flying Birmingham City.

Schumacher has one of the more limited budgets in the division at his disposal, and therefore has had to be extremely savvy in the market, with the permanent additions of key men Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker just two of eleven additions throughout the summer window. Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and the returning Finn Azaz are among the other eye-catching signings.

Out of contract Plymouth Argyle players

In spite of promotion, the likes of Conor Grant and Danny Mayor were released upon the expiry of their contract, and the club will lose more players next summer as well.

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at those that are out of contract in 2024 who Blackburn may want to tie down next summer.

Brendan Galloway

Galloway has been with the club since 2021 since arriving from Luton Town and has so far made 40 appearances for the club.

However, the 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will leave the club this summer unless a new deal is agreed.

Callum Burton

Another player who joined the club in 2021, Burton initially came in as back up, but has played more regularly of late due to a serious injury for Michael Cooper.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal after joining from Cambridge United and has gone on to play 32 times for the club since then.

Matt Butcher

Butcher joined Plymouth from Accrington Stanley in 2022, and penned a two-year deal with the Pilgrims.

The 26-year-old is now in the last year of his deal, having played 52 times for Schumacher's side. He has three goals and two assists from midfield.

Mickel Miller

Miller was also signed in 2022, arriving from Rotherham United, and his contract is up at the end of the season, too.

The 27-year-old winger or wing-back has only made 17 appearances in that time, assisting one goal.

Saxon Earley

A summer signing from Norwich, the 20-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal and has already made two appearances in the first-team.

He will be eager to impress and prove himself worthy of an extension beyond next summer when his contract is up.

Loanees

Lewis Warrington, Luke Cundle, Kesler-Hayden, and Azaz are all loanees that joined the club this summer who will depart at the end of the season, unless Argyle choose to loan them again or indeed sign them on a permanent basis for 2024/25.