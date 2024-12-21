West Bromwich Albion host Bristol City at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon, with both sides aiming to get back to winning ways in the second tier.

Albion will be looking to put the disappointment of defeat to Watford behind them and make up the ground in the top six race, while Bristol City were involved in a blank against QPR and are now three matches without victory under Liam Manning.

Championship Table - Correct as of 20th December Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Brom 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27

Both clubs will be seeking victory to rise up the Championship table this weekend, and Football League World lists the players who are expected to miss the clash in the Black Country.

West Brom: Semi Ajayi

Nigerian international Semi Ajayi is a long-term miss for the Baggies after suffering a hamstring injury in Albion’s draw with Cardiff City back in October.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan confirmed the former Rotherham United defender required surgery for the issue and would be out of action for the next 16 weeks.

Ajayi will continue his progress during the winter period but will be unavailable for Sunday’s meeting.

West Brom: Callum Styles

A surprise blow to the Albion group is Callum Styles, with Corberan confirming the defender will miss the next two fixtures at least.

The former Barnsley man has suffered damage in his hamstring after the defeat to Watford last weekend and will play no part on Sunday afternoon.

West Brom: Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana has missed the last six Championship matches after a puzzling issue with his calf.

Specialists had revealed nerve damage around the area, but Diangana returned to training and was expected to be in the last two matchday squads against Coventry and Watford.

But the Congolese international failed to appear in both games, with the former West Ham man continuing to be assessed ahead of Sunday.

With concern at the club about not rushing him back too soon, Diangana may not be risked at The Hawthorns.

West Brom: Daryl Dike

American international Daryl Dike has been a long-term absentee for the Baggies yet again after undergoing a second Achilles operation back in February.

The former Barnsley marksman, signed for a fee in the region of £7m, has been back training on the grass but suffered a small setback in his recovery after feeling pain in his hamstring.

Dike is expected to be available for selection again in the new year, but won’t play any part for the remainder of 2024.

Bristol City: Kai Naismith

Former Luton Town defender Kai Naismith is one of five Robins players set to not feature in the Black Country.

He has not appeared since being withdrawn due to injury during a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United in early November and is unlikely to return this weekend.

Bristol City: Sinclair Armstrong

Robins forward Sinclair Armstrong missed his reunion with QPR last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Boss Liam Manning has confirmed that he will be out for another “couple of weeks” and will miss the game against the Baggies.

Bristol City: Joe Williams

Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams is still making his recovery after sustaining a partial tear on his Achilles tendon back in November.

With a number of months put on his timeline before he makes a return, Williams won’t be involved in the West Midlands.

Bristol City: Ayman Benarous

Ayman Benarous is the Robins' longest term absentee, failing to make a Championship return since suffering an ACL injury at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Related Cardiff City must avoid repeat of Erol Bulut blunder - they never saw what Bristol City did Erol Bulut got it all wrong with signing Famara Diedhiou, and Cardiff City must learn from that mistake as the stakes are now higher

Plaguing his career, the youngster will be hoping for a return at some point this season, but it won’t come against West Brom.

Bristol City: Mark Sykes

Rounding off the injury list is Mark Sykes, who has missed Bristol City’s last seven games after suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield United at the beginning of November.

His absence looks set to continue, but the club will hope he can play some part of the festive period, with rotation in the ranks key.