When the transfer window slammed shut on September 1, Southampton will have been reasonably pleased with their business.

Some big names such as James Ward-Prowse were reluctantly cashed in on, but a number of experienced top flight players remained and fresh faces, such as Ross Stewart, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Manning and many others arrived at St Mary's Stadium.

But what about the players that the Saints looked at signing but never landed? Let's take a look as to if they stayed at their clubs or moved on to pastures new elsewhere over the summer...

9 Ben Johnson

Football Insider linked West Ham defender Johnson with a move to the Saints with just over a week of the transfer window remaining.

Johnson would have offered versatility across the backline but he did not move to the club in the end, with Russell Martin opting to sign Mason Holgate from Everton.

Instead, Johnson remained at the Hammers - he is yet to make an appearance this season but with cup and European competitions upcoming, he may get his chance again under David Moyes.

8 Joel Piroe

A player that Martin was linked with re-uniting with for much of the summer was Swansea striker Piroe, although it didn't look as though he was going to move to another Championship club.

However, he surprised many by instead joining Leeds United for around £12 million, meaning he will come up against Martin twice this season fo the Whites.

7 Cameron Archer

Another expensive striker to be linked with the Saints was Archer, who was set to struggle for game-time at Aston Villa this season.

Villa had a desire to sell the young striker and include a buy-back clause instead of loaning him out once again, and they succeeded in that - although he remained in the Premier League as Sheffield United struck an £18 million deal.

Archer has already had a great start at Bramall Lane, scoring on his top flight debut for the Blades against Everton and was also the catalyst for their second goal, which went down as a Jordan Pickford own goal.

6 Nathan Wood

Martin was really keen to land another ball-playing defender before the transfer deadline, and he eventually got Harwood-Bellis on loan from Man City.

However, his primary target was a player he knows well from Swansea in the form of Wood, with bids of around £10 million rejected for his services.

Wood remained at Swansea beyond the transfer deadline and is set to be a regular starter under Michael Duff.

5 Cody Drameh

It's somewhat of a surprise that Leeds were actively looking to get rid of Drameh following his performances for Luton last season.

And Martin was a manager who was reportedly keen to land the 21-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Saints didn't sign an out-and-out right-back in the end though, and Drameh signed for Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

4 Bojan Miovski

Martin landed his top striker target on deadline day in the form of Ross Stewart, but he was reported to be a big admirer of Aberdeen striker Miovski with a £4 million package lined up, according to Football Scotland.

The move never arose though as the Saints finally signed Stewart, and Macedonian international Miovski will continue to try and enhance his reputation at Pittodrie.

3 Zak Vyner

Another defender that was linked to Southampton this summer was Bristol City's Vyner.

A move was seemingly never made though for the centre-back, who has less than a year to run on his contract at Ashton Gate as he remained with the Robins.

2 Joseph Paintsil

Late on in the transfer window, it looked as though a swap deal may occur with Belgian outfit Genk, which would have seen their winger Paintsil arrive at the Saints and striker Paul Onuachu move the other way.

A deal never happened though for the Ghana international, who remained at Genk when the Belgian deadline struck on Wednesday.

1 Andi Zeqiri

The Saints were one of a number of Championship clubs touted with a move for Brighton striker Zeqiri following his good season on loan at Basel last year.

Instead though, the Swiss forward signed for Genk earlier this week, signing a three-year contract in Belgium.