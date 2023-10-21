Highlights Dara O'Shea has made four appearances for Burnley in the Premier League since leaving West Brom, starting in their opening three games.

Jake Livermore has seen limited minutes at Watford but made his first full start in their last league outing against Cardiff City.

Goalkeeper David Button joined Reading in League One and has played consistently since joining the club.

With West Bromwich Albion in a precarious financial situation, a number of players had to leave this summer in order to balance the books.

The Baggies, led by Carlos Corberan, will be searching for promotion back to the Premier League at the third time of asking after narrowly missing out on a play-off place last campaign, despite a resurgent run of form under the Spaniard.

While restrained to only free transfers and loan deals for recruitment, Albion were focused mainly on departures to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with nine exiting the Black Country during the summer transfer window.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

Here at Football League World, we take a look at the nine WBA players and how they are getting on since departing the Hawthorns.

Dara O’Shea

Starting off is former Baggies defender Dara O’Shea, who progressed through the youth ranks for the Black County outfit to become a first-team mainstay.

Given his break by Slaven Bilic at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, the 24-year-old made 107 appearances in blue and white over four campaigns.

O’Shea made a return to the Premier League this summer at newly-promoted Burnley, with a reported £7m fee stabilising the club for the short-term future.

O’Shea has since gone on to make four appearances in the top flight, starting their opening three games this term in defeats to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jake Livermore

Watford's new midfielder Jake Livermore

Up next is former Albion club captain Jake Livermore, who spent a lengthy six-and-a-half years in the West Midlands.

Spanning 216 games – scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists, Livermore moved onto pastures new at Watford, teaming up with former WBA boss Valerien Ismael, with the pair working together back in 2021.

Upon his arrival to the Hornets, the experienced 33-year-old saw limited minutes in Hertfordshire but made his first full start in their last league outing against Cardiff City.

David Button

Goalkeeper David Button was another summer departure from the Hawthorns, whose performances caught the eye of the Baggies faithful, but for the wrong reasons.

After becoming the designated number one between the posts under Steve Bruce, Button was demoted under Corberan with the emergence of Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths putting the brakes on the 34-year-old’s gametime.

With Palmer and Griffiths taking up the two spots in the matchday squad, Button terminated his contract at WBA this summer 12 months early, allowing him to join newly-relegated Reading in League One.

Under Ruben Selles, Button has started every minute since joining the Royals amid a turbulent spell off the pitch for the Berkshire-based club.

Tom Rogic

Former Australian international Tom Rogic saw his deal expire this summer after a forgettable experience with the Baggies.

After joining from Scottish champions Celtic on a free transfer, Rogic failed to adapt to the relentless nature of the Championship, registering only one goal and three assists from 20 second-tier matches.

The 30-year-old recently announced his retirement from football after failing to find another club to give “focus and attention” to his family.

Karlan Grant

Karlan Grant was another exit this summer transfer window, moving to South Wales and Cardiff City for the season.

The former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town forward was Albion’s top scorer back in the 2021/22 campaign, returning 18 strikes from 44 games.

However, after recording just three goals the following season, Corberan made the decision to loan out the 26-year-old for more consistent minutes.

During his time with the Bluebirds so far, Grant has remained a regular starter on the left-wing, but has only one goal and two assists from their 11 opening domestic games.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Another WBA academy graduate to depart is Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who made the switch to Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this summer on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has played 52 times for his boyhood club and spent his first time away from the Albion setup to gain further experience in the Championship.

For the Robins, Gardner-Hickman has recorded three starts from seven league matches, notching his first assist in their most recent game against Leeds United.

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth, who too came through the youth ranks at Albion, made a consecutive loan switch to League One this summer with Bolton Wanderers after a successful stint with Burton Albion last term.

Under Ian Evatt, the Trotters do have an option to buy in their agreement with WBA, but the Welsh youth international is yet to make a league start, playing a total of just 52 minutes from 11 league games.

Ethan Ingram

Fellow defender Ethan Ingram was another loan departure this summer, joining League Two outfit Salford City for the campaign.

Ingram had failed to make a competitive league appearance for the Baggies, and moved to the Peninsula Stadium to get much needed EFL experience under his belt.

The Ammies currently sit 15th in the fourth-tier, with the 20-year-old contributing to seven consecutive starts.

Kean Bryan

Rounding off the list is central defender Kean Bryan, who failed to resurrect his Baggies career after sustaining an ACL injury back in November 2021.

After a setback in his recovery matched with his fall down the pecking order, Bryan was released this summer and is still without a club presently, with the 26-year-old still feeling the effects of such a serious injury issue.