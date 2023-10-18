Highlights Bolton Wanderers saw a number of departures from the club in the summer transfer window, making space for new signings.

This summer's transfer window certainly proved to be an important one for Bolton Wanderers.

Having missed out on promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs at the end of last season, the club will have been keen to put together a squad capable of going a step further under Ian Evatt this time around.

As a result, there were a number of new signings added to the Trotters first-team squad, before the market closed in early September.

However, there were also plenty of departures from the club, to make space for those new recruits, and it is those that exited who we are focusing on today.

Here, we've taken a look at the nine first-team players to have left Bolton over the summer, and how they have got on since then.

Mackenzie Chapman

Chapman was released by Bolton after just a single year with the club, in which he never made a senior appearance.

The goalkeeper has since joined League One rivals Blackpool on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, although he is yet to make his debut for the Seasiders.

Joel Dixon

Another goalkeeper leaving Bolton this summer was Joel Dixon, who was released after two years with the club.

He has since returned to one of his former loan clubs in Hartlepool, and has so far made six appearances for the National League side, who are seventh in their current table.

Lloyd Isgrove

Isgrove's three-year spell with Bolton came to an end this summer when he was released following the expiration of his contract.

The attacker has since joined Sholing in the seventh-tier of English football, although it has already been announced that he will move to Hume City in the Australian second-tier next year.

Elias Kachunga

Kachunga has remained in League One following his release by Bolton, joining Cambridge United on a one-year contract.

The striker has since scored once in ten appearances for Mark Bonner's side, who currently sit 17th in the third-tier table.

Kieran Lee

After two-and-a-half years with Bolton, Lee was released at the end of his contract earlier this summer, having made 91 appearances for the Trotters in total.

As things stand, the 35-year-old is yet to join a new club, and it remains to be seen just what the future might hold for the midfielder.

Adam Senior

Having come through the youth ranks at Bolton, Senior made seven senior appearances for the club, while also spending plenty of time out on loan, before being released this summer.

The defender then returned to National League side Halifax Town - where he spent the second half of last season - on a two-year deal, and has scored three times in 12 league games this season.

MJ Williams

Sadlier was sold by Bolton in the summer, joining League Two side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee, and he has since made 11 appearances for his new club.

But after a run of seven games without a win that leaves the Dons 16th in the fourth-tier table, the midfielder saw manager Graham Alexander sacked earlier this week.

Kieran Sadlier

Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Leyton Orient, Sadlier saw his contract with Bolton terminated by mutual consent on the final day of the transfer window.

The winger then went on to join their League One rivals Wycombe on a free transfer, and has played six times for the Chairboys, who sit eighth in the League One table.

Declan John

Having fallen down the pecking order at Bolton last season, John was loaned out to Salford City during the summer transfer window, on a deal until the start of January.

The left-back has since gone on to make seven appearances, providing one assist, for his new side, who currently sit 15th in the League Two table.