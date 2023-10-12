Highlights Leyton Orient have adapted well to life in League One after their promotion, following a slow start to the season.

Several key players, including Adam Thompson and Rob Hunt, may leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Players like Dan Happe and Tom James have been integral to the team's success and the club will be keen to extend their contracts.

It has been a decent start to life back in League One for Leyton Orient.

The O's enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as they won the League Two title, and after losing their first three matches, they have adapted well to the third tier.

Orient lost a number of players this summer following promotion, including the likes of Lawrence Vigoroux and Paul Smyth, and manager Richie Wellens will be keen to tie down some of his key men to new contracts with their current deals set to expire at the end of the season.

With that in mind, we looked at which O's players are set to leave the club next summer as things stand.

Adam Thompson

Defender Thompson joined Orient from Rotherham United in January 2021.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up at Brisbane Road, and he is yet to feature this season.

With the likes of Ed Turns, Dan Happe and Brandon Cooper ahead of him in the pecking order, Thompson's time at the club could be coming to an end.

Dan Happe

Defender Happe came through the O's academy to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

Happe helped Orient to the National League title in 2019 and the League Two title last season, and he remains an integral part of the side in League One this campaign.

The O's do have the option to extend the 25-year-old's contract by a further year this summer, and it seems likely they will activate that.

Tom James

Defender James arrived at Brisbane Road from Hibernian in July 2021.

James starred for the O's as they won the League Two title last season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 46 appearances, including a number of stunning strikes.

The Welshman has remained Wellens' first choice right-back this season, and he is another player the club will be keen to keep.

Rob Hunt

Defender Hunt joined Orient from Swindon Town last summer.

The 28-year-old provided two assists in 33 appearances last season, but his game time has been a little more limited so far this campaign.

Hunt's ability to play right-back or left-back makes him a useful option to have in the squad, but it remains to be seen whether he is part of Wellens' long-term plans.

Darren Pratley

Midfielder Pratley arrived at Brisbane Road in June 2021 after his release by Charlton Athletic, and he was immediately named captain by then manager Kenny Jackett.

After leading his side to the League Two title last season, Pratley has not been guaranteed a place in the starting line-up this time around, but his leadership qualities remain crucial in the dressing room.

Pratley remains a more than capable performer at 38 years of age, but it will be intriguing to see if he decides to continue his playing career beyond the end of the season.

Zech Obiero

Midfielder Obiero spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy before joining the O's at the age of 14.

After returning from a loan spell at Cheshunt, Obiero has been on the fringes of Orient's first team squad so far this season, featuring in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, and being included in the matchday squad in the league on a number of occasions.

The 18-year-old could be handed further opportunities to impress over the course of the campaign as he looks to earn a new deal.

Theo Archibald

Winger Archibald joined Orient initially on loan from Lincoln City in July 2021 before making the move permanent last summer.

Archibald scored five goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances to help the O's to the League Two title last season, and he has remained one of the first names on Wellens' team sheet this time around.

Given his importance to the team, it seems likely the 25-year-old will be offered an extension.

Ruel Sotiriou

Forward Sotiriou is another O's academy product currently starring in the first team.

Sotiriou scored nine goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances last season, and he has seamlessly made the step up to League One, netting four times already this campaign.

The 23-year-old is one player Wellens will be desperate to keep, but he could attract interest from elsewhere if he maintains his form.

Aaron Drinan

Striker Drinan made the move to Orient from Ipswich Town in June 2021.

Drinan scored an impressive 16 goals in his first season at Brisbane Road, but he struggled to replicate that form last season as he netted just three times.

The 25-year-old remains an important part of the squad, but after falling down the pecking order, his long-term future at the club looks uncertain.