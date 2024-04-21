Leeds United could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League, which would see a number of changes this summer in the transfer market, but not least for players who have hardly had an opportunity at Elland Road this season.

There will also be those who don't want to stick around after leaving the club due to loan clauses in their contract over the summer, who will need to have their future at Elland Road resolved as quickly as possible, in order for the club to then focus on incomings for Daniel Farke.

Two departures have already been confirmed, with Robin Koch agreeing a pre-contract deal with his current loan club, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Luis Sinisterra a permanent deal with AFC Bournemouth ahead of the summer.

With promotion very much in mind, here, we take a look at those players who may be hoping for a move away from Leeds this summer.

Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen played 30 games for the Whites last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist, too. The club will almost certainly take whatever they can get for Kristensen during the summer, as he has been a largely forgettable signing, and most of the players who received loan moves are unlikely to be involved next season.

Diego Llorente

Llorente joined AS Roma on loan last year, midway through the campaign. Relegation saw another move for the Spaniard as it was announced in the summer that he would re-join the club, and there is the potential for that to become a permanent deal as well. He won't be itching to return to the fold with Leeds, irrespective of promotion.

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt's future in West Yorkshire is unclear, with his development stalling over the last couple of seasons. However, there is talent there, and the club could instead seek a loan in order to get his career back on track, with the idea of utilising him in 2025/26 after a year of development instead.

Marc Roca

The Spaniard made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February of last year. He has largely impressed back in Spain with Real Betis, which should make selling him easier for Leeds, if not to Betis, then to one of Spanish football's top-flight sides.

Max Wöber

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January of last year but he has been fairly decent on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga so far, and there is every chance he has permanent suitors in a top-flight league somewhere in Europe this summer. There is perhaps a small chance that he returns to Elland Road, but it appears unlikely at this stage.

Jack Harrison

Harrison's future with the club looks all but over, after Everton completed the signing of the winger in the summer on a season-long loan, where he has been fairly heavily involved at Goodison Park. If Everton survive and can free up the funds for him, then it's fairly likely that's where his future will be. If not, then there will be plenty of interested Premier League sides elsewhere.

Sam Greenwood

According to The Athletic, Middlesbrough have a £1.5 million option to buy with Leeds as part of their loan agreement for Greenwood. They are not guaranteed to activate it, but it is a sign of Leeds' intent to sell the versatile attacking-midfielder. He could also be loaned once again, but if the club are able to cash in, then they more than likely will as his imediate future looks to be in doubt in West Yorkshire.

Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson came to the Whites with a decent reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg, and good potential at the age of just 22, but what Leeds were served up on the pitch was not worth the reported fee of close to £25 million.

They are unlikely to make back enough of that money this summer, making another loan the best plan of action, having also struggled at Union Berlin, although a sale would most likely be preferred. Aaronson has had a torrid time with the club so far, so it's highly likely that he won't be keen to stay this summer.

Brenden Aaronson's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 19/04/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Bethlehem Steel FC 24 1 5 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 Red Bull Salzburg 66 13 15 Leeds United 40 1 3 Union Berlin (loan) 33 2 0 USMNT 40 8 6

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell is in the same position as players like Gelhardt in many ways, with developmental minutes needed at senior level, as opposed to languishing within Leeds' reserves or on the fringes of the first-team with very little game time to speak of this term. He has benefited from a Championship loan before, and should be looking at either a loan or permanent exit this summer to get his career back on track.