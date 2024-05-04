Highlights Expect a summer of change at MKM Stadium for Hull City as squad reshaping is on the horizon.

Players like Estupián, Sinik, and Christie could potentially exit after the end of the season.

The likes of Docherty, Longman, and Lokilo might also see themselves being moved on in the upcoming transfer window.

With the close-season just around the corner, Hull City will be facing another summer of change at the MKM Stadium.

Under the management of Liam Rosenior and stewardship of Acun Ilicali, the Tigers' transfer business has often been well-documented, a pattern that most likely won't change ahead of next season, regardless of what division the club find themselves in.

The 39-year-old has proved to be extremely meticulous when it comes to moulding a squad together. Therefore, some players will most likely depart East Yorkshire in the coming weeks for the final time, potentially alongside the likes of star loanees Tyler Morton, Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap et al.

With that being said, FLW looks at those who could move on after the last game of the season.

Óscar Estupiñán

After signing on a free transfer under Shota Arveladze back in 2022, Óscar Estupiñán initially looked to have been the answer to City's goalscoring problems the previous season, netting seven goals in his first six league appearances for the club - including a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Coventry City.

However, the Colombian's form blew extremely hot and cold for the remainder of the season, even following Rosenior's appointment in November 2022, only scoring a further six times. Despite being the archetypal 'fox in the box', it was clear that the forward wasn't the mould required in Rosenior's system and would leave the club, as per The Sun.

Oscar Estupinan's Hull City Career Apps Goals Championship 39 13 FA Cup 1 - EFL Cup 2 1 Total 42 14 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 29/04/24)

After an injury-hit loan spell at FC Metz in the first half of the campaign, Estupiñán is now on loan with Brazilian side Bahia until the summer, where his goalscoring knack has somewhat returned.

With Bahia holding a reported £3m option-to-buy in the summer, it would hardly be a surprise to see the 27-year-old be sold for a profit just two years after his arrival.

Doğukan Sinik

Every club is susceptible to an occasional mishap in the transfer market. Unfortunately, Doğukan Sinik epitomises that as far as City are concerned.

Once again, there was hype surrounding his estimated £3m move from Antalyaspor in 2022, but the winger has failed to aclimatise to life in the English leagues.

Sinik made just two starts in 12 appearances for Hull after suffering a calf injury weeks after his arrival, before rejoining his former club on loan, still struggling to regain fitness and sharpness due to injury.

Although Rosenior and Ilicali believed the six-time Turkiye international's luck would change this term, the fact his only cameo of the season lasted 22 minutes in a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich Town in October sums up his time at the MKM Stadium, before being loaned out to Hatayaspor, where his season has once again failed to get off the ground.

Cyrus Christie

Cyrus Christie was an astute addition, once again in the same summer as the aforementioned Sinik and Estupiñán.

After numerous seasons under his belt as a Championship player, the full-back was impressive throughout his first season in Black and Amber, registering three goals and one assist in just 28 league appearances, including two sublime finishes against Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

However, this season, the former Fulham man has often been deployed as a squad player, making just 12 appearances behind club captain Lewie Coyle - often being brought on to see out narrow victories.

Whilst Christie does offer a breadth of second tier experience, it could be likely that he departs in the summer, with Rosenior perhaps looking for a younger option in the same position.

Billy Sharp

Sharp's addition in December was viewed as savvy by some, in order to give some competition in forward areas after Delap's three-month absence. However, it will prove to be nothing more in the grand scheme of things.

Whilst nobody can argue the Sheffield United cult hero's legacy in the second tier with a record goal return that was broken in 2022, his impact in this part of Yorkshire has once again been as a squad player, with multiple substitute cameos as well as two starts in the FA Cup against Birmingham City.

Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty is one man who has gone under the radar for Hull, particularly since the addition of more technical midfielders such as Jean Michaël Seri and Ozan Tufan.

The Scottish midfielder was integral in City's title-winning season in League One and first season back in the Championship, which included ten goal contributions in the first of those two campaigns.

And, whilst his gametime has decreased, Docherty's commitment to the cause can never be questioned, even when deployed as an impact substitute this season.

However, if Hull are to progress further next season, it is the harsh reality of football that someone like the 27-year-old could depart at the end of his contract, especially after previous interest from League One sides such as Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers.

Ryan Longman

Similarly to Docherty, it seems like Longman may be another moved on in the summer, despite initially contributing to two seasons' worth of consolidation.

Although the winger has been on loan with Millwall this season and shown flashes of brilliance - none more so than his winner against Leicester City - Hull could still garner some funds for his signature with one year left on his current contract.

Longman has established himself as a steady Championship performer at The Den, but it would take an extraordinary sequence of events to see him oust the likes of Jaden Philogene for a starting berth in Rosenior's plans anytime soon.

Jason Lokilo

Lokilo was only signed from Sparta Rotterdam last summer, but didn't quite live up to the expectation despite featuring 21 times in all competitions prior to his January loan move to Portuguese outfit, FC Vizela.

Maybe it would seem outlandish to an extent for City to move on both Longman and Lokilo given the squad depth required in modern football. However, it took the winger until January to record his first goal in Black and Amber, and since his move to the bottom side in Liga Portugal, the Dutchman's form hasn't been eyecatching either.

Rosenior definitely has a decision to make regarding the former Doncaster Rovers man in the off-season.

Ryan Woods

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time when it comes to Ryan Woods' Hull City career, having not featured for the club since last April.

The central midfielder has also expressed his desire to stay in Devon after not being part of Rosenior's plans for the entire season, meaning the likelihood of him donning the Black and Amber ever again is practically 0% after becoming a key part of Gary Caldwell's midfield for the Grecians, following a dismal loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

“I have another year left at Hull, but I am sure I will sit down at Hull and see what they want to do and what I want to do moving forwards. Then we will take it from there and see what happens," he recently told Devon Live.

Brandon Fleming

Rounding off this list is Hull-born left-back Brandon Fleming, who has endured a frustrating campaign this year.

After initially breaking onto the scene under Grant McCann five years ago, Fleming has been in and out of the Hull side, which culminated in loan spells with Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town.

Fleming hasn't played any competitive football since October, which led to Rosenior taking aim at the Shrews' treatment of the 24-year-old, after a recall meant he couldn't feature for another side on loan after playing in City's EFL Cup defeat to Doncaster last August.

Hull Live have since revealed that Fleming isn't part of the club's plans moving forward, so he will move on to pastures new in the near future.