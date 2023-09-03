Huddersfield Town have run out of time to make any further summer transfers.

The Terriers have added a number of fresh faces to their first-team squad in recent months, but now have to settle with what they have until January.

Neil Warnock will now have to work the current squad to turn the club’s fortunes around after a difficult start to the new Championship season.

Another big area of focus for second-division clubs will be expiring contracts, with players having deals that run out next summer.

Who are the Huddersfield Town players with expiring contracts in 2024?

Huddersfield have a lot of players that could potentially leave as free agents if contract renewals aren't agreed.

Here, we look at the nine players that could depart the John Smith Stadium for nothing in 2024.

Matty Pearson

Pearson has featured in every game for Huddersfield so far this season, having grown in importance at the club under Warnock.

The Yorkshire outfit have an option to extend his deal by a further year, but 2024 could also see him depart as a free agent.

Yuta Nakayama

Nakayama’s time at Huddersfield has been wrought with injuries, signing for the club in 2022 from PEZ Zwolle.

The Japanese defender has just one more year remaining on his current deal, which may not be renewed if his fitness issues continue to persist.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract, having struggled to ever really cement his place in the Huddersfield team.

His game time has been inconsistent over the years, so perhaps everything is leading towards an exit next summer, even with Huddersfield holding an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Ben Jackson

The 22-year-old made his way into Warnock’s first team plans following the veteran coach's arrival earlier this year.

But a decision will need to be made on whether the club has long-term plans for Jackson or if his deal will not be renewed.

Brahima Diarra

Diarra has been an important part of the team during the early stages of this season, but this could be his final year at Huddersfield.

A decision will need to be made soon over whether a contract agreement can be reached.

Jaheim Headley

Headley is a promising, up-and-coming forward option for Huddersfield who hasn’t quite been able to break into the first team.

He is running out of time to prove his worth as his contract will expire in 2024 if no new agreement is made. However, he will still be hoping to impress this season and ensure he stays, regardless of who's in charge.

Jonathan Hogg

Hogg has been a key figure for Huddersfield over the years and is still a consistent presence in the side.

But at 34, a decision will need to be made on how much longer he is willing to remain with the Terriers ahead of his expiring contract in 2024.

As long as he continues playing well, it would be difficult to see the Terriers not renewing his deal.

Loick Ayina

Ayina has come through the ranks of the Huddersfield academy, but has been unable to break into the first-team squad.

The defender’s contract is set to expire next year, and he could easily walk away as a free agent in the summer.

Jacob Chapman

Chapman has yet to feature for Huddersfield at a senior level.

The goalkeeper is well down the pecking order of the Championship side - and is unlikely to make his breakthrough into Warnock’s plans anytime soon.