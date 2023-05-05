Having won promotion from League Two last season, Bristol Rovers' 2022-23 campaign in League One was all about consolidation.

And that is something they've done, as with one game to spare they find themselves nine points clear of the relegation zone and with nothing to play for other than pride when they welcome Bolton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

With their League One status secure, manager Joey Barton will be wanting to get some players tied down to new deals, especially the ones that are out of contract this summer.

But what about those whose deals are set to expire in the summer of 2024? Let's take a look at the players who Barton may look to extend their time at the Memorial Stadium before they can leave for nothing next year.

Jordan Rossiter

Having signed the midfielder at Fleetwood Town, Barton reunited with ex-Liverpool man Rossiter last summer for an undisclosed fee.

Appearing 21 times this season, the 26-year-old hasn't been seen since December after suffering a knee injury and underwent further surgery back in February to remove fluid from the same knee.

Sam Finley

Finley's deal was due to expire this summer, but early on in the season he extended until next summer.

A combative midfielder, Finley has played 42 times in all competitions and has captained the club for the majority of the campaign.

Scott Sinclair

Having started his career coming through the Rovers academy, Sinclair made a triumphant return back in October after becoming a free agent, and he's scored six times for the Gas since his comeback.

He was handed an extended contract until 2024 following good performances and his experience could prove vital next season.

James Belshaw

A 2021 signing from Harrogate Town, Belshaw has more often than not being the first-choice of Barton this season.

The January signing of Ellery Balcombe complicated things somewhat but he has played more games than the Brentford man since his mid-season arrival, with nine clean sheets kept over the course of the season.

John Marquis

He has fired in goals in League One in the past, and Marquis headed to Bristol Rovers last summer on a free transfer hoping to bolster Barton's firepower.

And with 10 goals to his name in all competitions this season, Marquis has complemented Aaron Collins very well indeed.

Ryan Loft

Signed over a year ago, Loft has had to make do with being utilised mostly from the bench for the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old has scored six times but with strong competition in the final third for game-time, he's not always a starter.

Lewis Gordon

Gordon has been Barton's choice of left-back at the Memorial Stadium since his arrival from Brentford in the summer, featuring 44 times in all competitions.

You'd expect a new deal to be handed out this summer in order to stave off any interest that might come next season in his services.

Luca Hoole

A Rovers academy graduate and Wales under-21 international, Hoole has appeared regularly at both right-back and centre-back for the club this season.

At the age of just 20, there is seemingly more to come from the youngster in years to come.

James Gibbons

A good League Two defender, Gibbons signed from Port Vale last summer and subsequently made the step up to the third tier for the first time in his career.

Gibbons has had to share playing time with Hoole at right-back but he will be hoping to make the spot his own next season.